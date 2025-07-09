BOSS Headphones: Reshaping The Listening Experience In All Scenarios, Defining The Industry Benchmark With Flagship Performance.

MENAFN - GetNews) Commuting Scenario: Deep Sea Noise Cancellation for Safe Travel

In the morning rush hour subway car, white-collar worker Zhang Wei turns on the intelligent active noise cancellation function of BOSS headphones, instantly isolating the roar of the train and the noise of people. The headset is equipped with an eight-microphone array and dynamic mixing technology, combined with an AI-driven noise suppression system, which can accurately identify and filter wind noise, chatter and other environmental interference, and improve call clarity by 40%. Its permeable mode supports one-key switching, and automatically amplifies the sound of vehicle sirens when crossing the street, taking into account the safety of immersive music and environmental perception.

Exercise and fitness: wild flinging, waterproof sweat

Fitness enthusiast Li Zhe sweating on the treadmill, BOSS headphones IPX4 waterproof sweat-resistant design is not afraid of high-intensity exercise test. Lightweight titanium alloy skeleton weighs only 7.2 grams, with the ergonomic ear wing structure, the measured marathon wear solid rate of 98.7% . Low-latency Bluetooth 5.3 technology guarantees audio synchronization during exercise, and the transmission delay of instructions for games or fitness classes is as low as 80ms.

Office Learning: Ultra-long battery life + full-scene interaction

Designer Wang Lei relied on the BOSS headset's 24 hours of combined battery life (6 hours for a single session + 3 replenishments from the charging case) in his transatlantic meeting. Its dual-device seamless switching function supports simultaneous connection of computers and cell phones, video conferencing and automatic transfer of incoming calls without lag. Under the study scenario, the immersive space audio technology can switch“static/dynamic” sound field mode, with CustomTune in-ear sound field tuning, library self-study is like being in a private concert hall.

Performance Parameter Breakthroughs



Sound Engine: 10mm diaphragm unit combined with high-fidelity decoding, frequency response range of 4Hz-40kHz, bass depth increased by 30% compared with the previous generation ;

Intelligent Interaction: Support "Hey! Headphones” voice command, realize volume adjustment, self-timer remote control and other touch-free operation ; fast charging technology: charging for 15 minutes can support 2.5 hours of battery life, emergency replenishment of the industry's leading efficiency.

According to industry data, the high-end noise-canceling headphones market will grow 35% year-on-year in 2025, with BOSS ranking first in the headset category with a 71.4% share. Its bone conduction series with medical-grade hearing aid technology will be launched soon, which is expected to open a new track of“healthy hearing”