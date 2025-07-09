Flex HR Launches On-Demand HR Webinars To Support Growing Demand For Expert Training

Flex HR, a leading provider of outsourced HR and consulting services, is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new on-demand webinar platform, offering HR professionals, business owners, and leaders across industries easy access to expert-led training sessions covering the most pressing issues in human resources today.

This innovative product launch is in response to increasing demand from clients and attendees who frequently request access to recordings of Flex HR's popular live webinars, held twice a month. The new digital offering gives users the flexibility to purchase and view these webinars anytime, from anywhere.

“Our clients rely on us not just for HR execution but also for insights and learning,” said Jenny Morehead, CEO of Flex HR.“With this new on-demand platform, we've created a solution that meets people where they are by providing easy, affordable access to valuable HR knowledge at their convenience.”

Timely Topics for a Rapidly Changing Workplace

The curated collection of webinars covers a wide range of modern HR topics designed to address today's most relevant challenges. Led by seasoned Flex HR consultants, each session offers real-world strategies and practical guidance.

Key webinar topics include:



Employment compliance in a shifting legal landscape

Using HRIS systems for streamlined operations

Performance management and employee engagement

Leadership development and succession planning

Launching or managing a U.S. workforce

Structuring competitive total rewards programs

AI-powered HR and automation tools Managing hybrid and remote workforces

Each session is presented in a clear, actionable format, making it easy for users to apply key takeaways immediately in their work environment.

A Resource for HR Learning and Recertification

In addition to being a practical learning tool, Flex HR's on-demand webinars also qualify for recertification credits through the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI®). This makes the platform an ideal resource for HR professionals looking to maintain their certifications while gaining timely insights.

“Professional development is critical in our field,” said Morehead.“We're proud to offer educational content that not only informs but also helps our peers stay credentialed and competitive.”

Flexible Access, Immediate Value

Designed with user experience in mind, the new platform allows individuals to browse the growing library of webinar content, purchase individual sessions, and access recordings on-demand. This format supports self-paced learning, making it easier for professionals to fit ongoing development into their busy schedules.

Whether you're a business leader striving to strengthen your organization's HR foundation or an HR practitioner staying ahead of industry trends, Flex HR's webinars provide valuable insight without the need for in-person training or long-term subscriptions.

To explore and purchase on-demand webinars, visit:

To sign up for live upcoming webinars, visit:

About Flex HR

Since 2001, Flex HR has been a trusted HR partner for organizations nationwide, offering full-service outsourcing, HR consulting, and payroll support. Co-located in Atlanta and Chicago, Flex HR serves a wide range of small and mid-sized businesses throughout the U.S., delivering strategic guidance and operational support across the full spectrum of human resources.

Flex HR operates on a flexible outsourcing model, providing each client with a dedicated HR manager and consultant - experienced professionals who serves as a true extension of the client's team, but at a fraction of the cost of a full-time HR hire.

Recognized six times as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, Flex HR continues to grow by focusing on what matters most: expert solutions, personalized service, and measurable results.