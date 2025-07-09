Deluisio Angus Launches Breeding Program Centered On Calm-Temperament Black Angus Cattle

239L, a daughter of Dignity, stands on pasture at Deluisio Angus. She represents the calm, pasture-adapted type prioritized in the Calm Index breeding program.

- Cody DeluisioAVONMORE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Deluisio Angus, a regenerative seed-stock operation founded by Cody Deluisio, has announced the official launch of its 10-year Calm Index Breeding Initiative, a forward-thinking genetic program designed to produce docile, high-performing Black Angus cattle. The initiative blends genomic selection, low-stress livestock handling, and in-field behavioral scoring to promote safer, calmer herds for commercial and registered producers alike.The breeding program is anchored by the proprietary Deluisio AngusTM Calm Index, a standardized temperament scoring system that assigns animals a score from 1 (most calm) to 10 (aggressive or unsafe). Animals with verified scores in the 1–4 range will receive a Calm Index Certified designation, making it easier for producers to select breeding stock that aligns with low-stress, pasture-based systems.“We're designing cattle that work with producers-not against them,” said Cody Deluisio, founder and herd manager at Deluisio Angus.“Temperament has real economic and safety impacts. A quiet, healthy herd saves labor, reduces injuries, and ultimately brings peace of mind.”________________________________________🧬 Genetics Meets Behavior: What Makes the Calm Index UniqueUnlike traditional docility scores which rely solely on chute behavior or genomic prediction, the Deluisio AngusTM Calm Index takes a holistic approach. Each calf is handled regularly from one month of age, with notes recorded weekly. Scores are assigned based on pasture interaction, approachability, maternal behavior, and response to training.Calm Index Scoring System (1–10):ScoreBehavior1Walks directly up to handler and licks hand; completely relaxed.2Hesitates slightly, then engages calmly within arm's reach for 2+ minutes.3Confidently approaches and stands near handler without contact.4Calm and curious; allows close proximity but maintains light distance.5Alert but manageable; moves with purpose, no flight unless pressured.6Nervous at close range; keeps 5–10 ft distance and may pace or vocalize.7Flighty; watches handler closely and moves away quickly.8Easily startled, resists approach or containment.9Severe avoidance or chute panic behaviors.10Aggressive behavior, head tossing, or charging; culled from the program.Only animals scoring 1–4 are considered candidates for Calm Index Certified status and retained for breeding or sale.“It's not just about docility in the chute,” said Cody Deluisio.“It's about how they behave in the pasture, during feeding, and around people on a daily basis. We're selecting for disposition the same way others select for marbling or ribeye area-methodically and transparently.”________________________________________🌾 A Regenerative, Real-World Breeding EnvironmentAll calves in the program are developed on rotational pasture systems at Stella Manor, the farm managed by Cody Deluisio in Avonmore, Pennsylvania. Daily human contact is part of the protocol-not just for training, but for real-time data collection. Calves are touched, halter-trained, and evaluated for calm behavior under a wide range of farm scenarios.Rather than raising animals in feedlots or confinement systems, Deluisio Angus focuses on pasture-based efficiency, maternal strength, and multi-trait balance. Calmness is not pursued at the expense of growth, fertility, or carcass merit.________________________________________📈 Why Calm Cattle Are More Than a ConvenienceWhile docility is often viewed as a“nice to have,” Deluisio argues it's a fundamental trait for profitability, especially for first-generation producers or small-to-mid-sized operations with limited labor.Benefits of calm cattle include:.Fewer injuries to handlers and animals.Reduced facility damage.Better feed conversion due to lower cortisol.Improved reproductive performance.Easier transport, treatment, and weaningDeluisio's recent blog post, Building a Calmer, More Productive Herd Through Mindful Breeding , explores these outcomes in depth, tying temperament directly to herd-level economics.________________________________________📚 Transparency, Outreach, and Long-Term GoalsTo ensure full visibility into the program, disposition scores, health data, and performance records will be published on the farm's official website throughout the year. Producers can follow along with breeding decisions, calf evaluations, and certification results.The broader vision, says Deluisio, is to build a national community around safe, sustainable cattle genetics. He's not alone in this thinking - even major agricultural publications like Lancaster Farming have echoed similar themes. One recent opinion piece on calm herd development highlighted the benefits of early disposition work, a principle central to the Calm Index approach.________________________________________🔗 Learn More & Get InvolvedDeluisio Angus is now accepting interest for:.2026 and 2027 bull sales.Private treaty heifer availability.Custom matings using Calm Index Certified sires.Future embryo offeringsFor full program details, visit the official Deluisio Angus Calm Index breeding program page.________________________________________📍 About Deluisio AngusDeluisio Angus is a regenerative Black Angus seed-stock operation in Avonmore, Pennsylvania, focused on calm temperament, maternal strength, and pasture-based performance. Led by Cody Deluisio, the farm blends hands-on behavioral evaluation with advanced selection techniques to produce safer, smarter cattle for real-world producers.For more information, visit .

