Penfed Credit Union Hosts Ribbon Cutting For New Humacao, Puerto Rico Financial Center

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "PenFed is proud to expand our service to the Humacao community and all of Puerto Rico," said"The best way to serve Puerto Rico is by creating jobs and helping people achieve their financial dreams. PenFed continues to expand our investment in the people of Puerto Rico."

The Humacao financial center offers a full range of member services including loan products, checking and savings accounts, credit cards and live teller services Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. AST and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. AST.

In addition to the new Humacao financial center, PenFed currently serves members in Puerto Rico with financial centers in San Juan, Hatillo, Ponce, Mayagüez and on the United States Army Garrison Fort Buchanan. PenFed opened a Bilingual Service Center in Guaynabo in 2022.

As part of a further commitment to the people of Puerto Rico, PenFed and EVERFI, a leading education company, have had a strategic partnership for the past five years to bring critical financial education technology at no cost to over 4,000 public and private K-12 school students in 27 schools across Puerto Rico.

PenFed provides access to EVERFI's proven curriculum teaching them how to make smart financial decisions and achieve success in life. The curriculum teaches students about savings and checking, building and maintaining healthy credit, planning for major purchases, investing and retirement, and funding higher education.

PenFed membership is required in order to receive any products. PenFed membership is open to everyone.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is one of America's largest federal credit unions, serving nearly 3 million members worldwide with $31 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union