Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, And Watch8: Features, Prices And Availability In The UAE
Samsung has officially unveiled its latest lineup of foldables and wearables - the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and the Galaxy Watch8 Series - during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event streamed globally from the US. These highly anticipated products are now confirmed to launch in the UAE, bringing advanced productivity, style, and health-tracking innovations to regional consumers.Galaxy Z Fold7
The Galaxy Z Fold7 features Samsung's largest and most refined folding display to date - an expansive 8.0-inch QXGA+ main screen paired with a fully functional 6.5-inch FHD+ cover screen. At just 215g, it's the lightest Fold ever, and at 4.2mm unfolded, also the slimmest.
Recommended For You
One of the most significant upgrades is the introduction of a 200MP wide-angle rear camera.
"The camera upgrade for the Z Fold 7 is just mind-blowing," says Fadi Abu Shamat, VP and Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. "It's definitely the highlight for me. I can now promise our users that this is ultra-level performance without any compromise."
The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, with configurations up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. However, the removal of the S Pen slot may be a notable change for many users.Galaxy Z Flip7
The Galaxy Z Flip7 continues to evolve as Samsung's most stylish foldable. It now features a larger 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making it more practical than ever for quick tasks, selfies, and widgets.
Inside is a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, and under the hood, the Flip7 gets a power boost with the Exynos 2500 processor, 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage. The camera setup is now led by a 50MP main sensor, and a 4,300mAh battery ensures all-day power.
Content creators will love it, Fadi says, "the ability to record videos on the go without having to use a tripod."
UAE consumers can choose from standout colour options including Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and an online-exclusive Mint finish.Galaxy Watch8 Series
Samsung's newest wearables - the Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic - arrive with upgraded health-tracking capabilities and a new 3nm Exynos W1000 processor, offering faster performance and better power efficiency.
The Watch8 Series comes with up to 64GB of storage, new Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch, and a more comprehensive suite of sensors including a 3D Hall sensor on the Classic. Both watches are built with Sapphire Crystal glass and feature 5ATM + IP68 durability, MIL-STD-810H certification, and support for dual-frequency GPS.Availability and pricing in the UAE
Samsung has confirmed that all three products will be available for pre-order in the UAE starting today, with retail availability starting from July 25.
The price for Galaxy Z Fold7 starts from Dh7,599 with 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage. It comes in four colours: Silver Shadow, Jet Black, Mint and Blue Shadow. Prices go up to Dh9,349.
The Galaxy Z Flip7 is priced at Dh4,299 with 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage, and an entry-level 128GB model, the Flip7 FE, with a price tag of Dh3,499.
The Galaxy Watch8 Series' base version is priced at Dh1,299.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment