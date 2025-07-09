Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, And Watch8: Features, Prices And Availability In The UAE

Samsung has officially unveiled its latest lineup of foldables and wearables - the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and the Galaxy Watch8 Series - during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event streamed globally from the US. These highly anticipated products are now confirmed to launch in the UAE, bringing advanced productivity, style, and health-tracking innovations to regional consumers.

Galaxy Z Fold7

The Galaxy Z Fold7 features Samsung's largest and most refined folding display to date - an expansive 8.0-inch QXGA+ main screen paired with a fully functional 6.5-inch FHD+ cover screen. At just 215g, it's the lightest Fold ever, and at 4.2mm unfolded, also the slimmest.

One of the most significant upgrades is the introduction of a 200MP wide-angle rear camera.

"The camera upgrade for the Z Fold 7 is just mind-blowing," says Fadi Abu Shamat, VP and Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. "It's definitely the highlight for me. I can now promise our users that this is ultra-level performance without any compromise."

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, with configurations up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. However, the removal of the S Pen slot may be a notable change for many users.

Galaxy Z Flip7

The Galaxy Z Flip7 continues to evolve as Samsung's most stylish foldable. It now features a larger 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making it more practical than ever for quick tasks, selfies, and widgets.

Inside is a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, and under the hood, the Flip7 gets a power boost with the Exynos 2500 processor, 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage. The camera setup is now led by a 50MP main sensor, and a 4,300mAh battery ensures all-day power.

Content creators will love it, Fadi says, "the ability to record videos on the go without having to use a tripod."

UAE consumers can choose from standout colour options including Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and an online-exclusive Mint finish.

Galaxy Watch8 Series

Samsung's newest wearables - the Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic - arrive with upgraded health-tracking capabilities and a new 3nm Exynos W1000 processor, offering faster performance and better power efficiency.

The Watch8 Series comes with up to 64GB of storage, new Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch, and a more comprehensive suite of sensors including a 3D Hall sensor on the Classic. Both watches are built with Sapphire Crystal glass and feature 5ATM + IP68 durability, MIL-STD-810H certification, and support for dual-frequency GPS.

Availability and pricing in the UAE

Samsung has confirmed that all three products will be available for pre-order in the UAE starting today, with retail availability starting from July 25.

The price for Galaxy Z Fold7 starts from Dh7,599 with 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage. It comes in four colours: Silver Shadow, Jet Black, Mint and Blue Shadow. Prices go up to Dh9,349.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is priced at Dh4,299 with 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage, and an entry-level 128GB model, the Flip7 FE, with a price tag of Dh3,499.

The Galaxy Watch8 Series' base version is priced at Dh1,299.