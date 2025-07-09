Debunking Top 3 UAE Golden Visa Rumours What You Need To Know

The UAE has swiftly moved to dispel a series of misleading claims circulating in foreign media and online platforms about the highly sought-after Golden Visa programme.

Authorities have consistently debunked claims suggesting lifetime residency or the possibility of securing long-term visas through cryptocurrency investments, warning residents not to be misled by such misinformation.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has clarified that the Golden Visa is issued strictly under defined legal criteria and through official UAE government channels only.

Top three Golden Visa myths

Rumour 1: Lifetime UAE residency granted to certain nationalities in exchange for a one-time fee of Dh100,000 (INR 23.3 lakh), with no property or business investment required. This supposedly applies to professionals such as nurses, teachers, researchers, digital creators, maritime specialists, and others.

Is this true? No. The ICP debunked rumours "circulating in some local and foreign media and websites about the UAE granting a lifetime Golden Visa for several nationalities."

It underscored, "All UAE Golden Visa applications are managed exclusively through official government channels within the country, and no internal or external advisory body is considered an approved party in the application process."

Authorities urged the public not to fall for misleading rumours or fraudulent offers promising quick visa approvals. Individuals are advised not to pay any fees or share personal documents with unverified entities claiming to provide Golden Visa services.

Rumour 2: Individuals investing in cryptocurrencies can qualify for UAE Golden Visa based on their digital asset investments. Recently, Max Crown, CEO of the Ton Foundation, which manages the Telegram-based crypto ecosystem, said on X, that Toncoin holders can now acquire UAE's much sought after Golden Visa by staking TON.

He claimed that Ton holders have "the exclusive chance to secure a 10-year Golden Visa" after a one-time fee of $35,000 along with other conditions.

Is it true? Absolutely not. The UAE immigration agency, alongside the SCA (Securities and Commodities Authority) and Vara (Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority), have officially denied this claim. UAE authorities have refuted claims that investors in the cryptocurrency Toncoin were granted the country's Golden Visa.

Myth 3: The salary requirement for the UAE Golden Visa under the skilled professional category was changed to basic salary only.

Last year, social media chatter and unverified reports led to widespread confusion among professionals aiming for the UAE's long-term visa. Rumours suggested that the authorities planned to scrap the minimum total monthly salary threshold of Dh30,000 and instead require a basic salary of Dh30,000 for eligibility under the skilled professional category.

Is this true? No. There are no changes to the salary criteria for the skilled worker pathway. If an expat works for a mainland company, their contract must show a total salary of Dh30,000 or above . For those employed by a free zone company, a salary certificate issued by the relevant free zone authority is necessary, confirming a salary of Dh30,000 or more.