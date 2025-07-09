Why Aseptic Cartons Matter In Global Food Systems

Most of us don't often consider what happens to our milk or juice cartons once they're empty. But the truth is, cartons do more than just contain food and drink-they protect it. Through a combination of aseptic technology and packaging-material structure, they help preserve the colour, texture, and taste of perishable food, keeping it safe for longer without the need for refrigeration or preservatives.

By extending shelf-life and allowing perishable food to be transported and stored without cooling, cartons help increase food accessibility while reducing food waste-a win for both people and the planet.

“People tend to take food packaging for granted,” says Lars Holmquist, Executive Vice President Sustainability at Tetra Pak.“But as the global population grows and pressures on resources increase, it is crucial to view food packaging in a holistic way. Packaging must provide better access to perishable food while protecting people and the planet.”

A circular future for materials

Unlike fossil fuel-based single-use packaging, cartons are primarily made from paperboard sourced from FSCTM-certified forests and other controlled sources. This means they come from renewable materials that can be replenished, when sourced responsibly. It also gives them a lower carbon footprint compared to single-use packaging made primarily from fossil fuel-based materials in the dairy and juice categories1-a small switch that can make a big difference.

A carton's value doesn't end after it is used. Where collection, sorting, and recycling infrastructure exists at scale, cartons can be recycled. When repurposed, their high-quality paper fibres can be transformed into new products like boxes and shopping bags, while non-fibre materials can find new life in warehouse pallets, crates, outdoor furniture, floor panels, and even car parts.

The power of collective action

The challenge of transforming an empty carton into something else of value requires more than just infrastructure-it demands awareness, participation, and collective action.

“As a world leader in food processing and packaging solutions, we are in a unique position to drive the sustainability transformation of food systems,” says Lars Holmquist.“We are constantly working with stakeholders across the recycling value chain to strengthen carton-recycling infrastructure as well, making it more efficient and widely available.”

Governments, businesses, and consumers must work together to ensure that recycling systems are efficient, accessible, and widely adopted. Investments in sorting and collection technology are critical, and so is fostering a culture where recycling is second nature.

The power of the carton

Sustainability is not a destination, but a journey-one that evolves with innovation, collaboration, and a shared commitment. By continuously developing new materials, helping to improve recycling processes, and working alongside communities and policymakers, leaders in the packaging industry are shaping the future of the food system for generations to come.

Because when you recycle a carton, you're not just disposing of something you no longer need: you're actively keeping valuable materials in use and contributing to a more resilient and sustainable world. And that's a simple choice that makes a lasting impact.