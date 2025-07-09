ONE Gas Marks Progress In Safety, Emissions Reduction And Workforce Culture In New Sustainability Report
"We are committed to expanding our role in advancing energy solutions and fulfilling our mission to deliver natural gas for a better tomorrow," said Sid McAnnally, president and chief executive officer of ONE Gas. "Together with our customers, communities and co-workers, we are building a more sustainable, resilient energy future."
ONE Gas achieved the following milestones in 2024:
Safety and System Integrity
Safety drives the company's decisions. For the eighth consecutive year, the American Gas Association recognized ONE Gas for excellence in employee safety. ONE Gas' safety scores place the company among the safest natural gas distribution companies nationwide.
Environmental Sustainability
ONE Gas continues to focus on the future of sustainable energy. Through its vintage pipeline replacement and protection program, ONE Gas has steadily reduced Scope 1 emissions by 51%, keeping it on track to meet its 2035 goal of a 55% reduction in emissions from distribution pipelines.
Employee Support
Employee engagement has increased for the eighth consecutive year. Based on rising scores measured by Gallup, ONE Gas ranks in the top quartile of Gallup's Overall Company Database, demonstrating its genuine commitment to its people and culture.
Community Engagement
ONE Gas proudly supports the communities it serves. In 2024, ONE Gas employees, retirees and their families dedicated over 10,000 volunteer hours to community initiatives. The ONE Gas Foundation also supported local needs through education and workforce development, community collaboration and disaster recovery efforts. Foundation grants, corporate sponsorships and community giving totaled $3.3 million for the year.
For a comprehensive look at ONE Gas' Sustainability Report, visit .
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS ) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.
For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit and follow its social channels: X , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube .
Media Contact:
Leah Harper
Phone: 918-947-7123
[email protected]
SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment