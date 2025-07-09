ONE Gas Marks Progress In Safety, Emissions Reduction And Workforce Culture In New Sustainability Report

"We are committed to expanding our role in advancing energy solutions and fulfilling our mission to deliver natural gas for a better tomorrow," said Sid McAnnally, president and chief executive officer of ONE Gas. "Together with our customers, communities and co-workers, we are building a more sustainable, resilient energy future."

ONE Gas achieved the following milestones in 2024:

Safety and System Integrity

Safety drives the company's decisions. For the eighth consecutive year, the American Gas Association recognized ONE Gas for excellence in employee safety. ONE Gas' safety scores place the company among the safest natural gas distribution companies nationwide.

Environmental Sustainability

ONE Gas continues to focus on the future of sustainable energy. Through its vintage pipeline replacement and protection program, ONE Gas has steadily reduced Scope 1 emissions by 51%, keeping it on track to meet its 2035 goal of a 55% reduction in emissions from distribution pipelines.

Employee Support

Employee engagement has increased for the eighth consecutive year. Based on rising scores measured by Gallup, ONE Gas ranks in the top quartile of Gallup's Overall Company Database, demonstrating its genuine commitment to its people and culture.

Community Engagement

ONE Gas proudly supports the communities it serves. In 2024, ONE Gas employees, retirees and their families dedicated over 10,000 volunteer hours to community initiatives. The ONE Gas Foundation also supported local needs through education and workforce development, community collaboration and disaster recovery efforts. Foundation grants, corporate sponsorships and community giving totaled $3.3 million for the year.

For a comprehensive look at ONE Gas' Sustainability Report, visit .

