Neurological Takeover: NURO Gives Voice To The Voiceless By Controlling Third-Party Eye Gaze Software - Without Gaze

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) In a world-first, NURO enables a locked-in anoxic brain injury patient to interface with Smartbox's GRID 3 - without eye movement, speech, or physical input.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Locked-In Patient Controls Eye-Tracking Software by Thought Alone with NURO's GRIDLYNew neurological breakthrough enables communication without eyes, speech, or movementIn a world-first, NURO has demonstrated that a completely locked-in patient suffering from a severe Anoxic Brain Injury can now control Smartbox's GRID 3 eye-tracking software purely by neurological signals - thanks to GRIDLY, NURO's revolutionary non-invasive neurotechnology.Designed to bridge the gap between brain and software, GRIDLY allows patients with no voluntary movement or gaze control to operate existing assistive technology platforms wirelessly, instantly, and without any brain surgery. In this unprecedented case, a patient previously unable to move, speak, or use an eye-gaze system reliably, took command of the GRID 3 third-party software, using only thought.“This is one of the most powerful demonstrations of neurological access we've ever seen,” said Francois Gand, Founder and CEO of NURO.“GRIDLY restored a path to communication for this patient who was physiologically incompatible with an eye-gaze system. GRIDLY didn't just offer an alternative - it allowed the control of the existing system and gave it back to them as an effectively working tool.”Smartbox's GRID 3 is widely known as a gold-standard software in Healthcare, a technology that reaches 175 countries and is implemented with more than 90,000 children and adults globally each year. However, patients with diffuse or total motor paralysis due to trauma or neurodegenerative diseases may be unable to use such systems. With GRIDLY, the dependency on eye movement, voice or any type of physical control is entirely removed, opening the door to a brand new mode of interaction, only powered by the human brain.This clinical milestone follows NURO's growing international momentum in non-invasive neurotechnology, with deployments now spanning over 9 countries.“With GRIDLY, we've witnessed a locked-in patient neurologically take command wirelessly of a completely separate eye-tracking system - running on a different machine, a different operating system, and designed for gaze control - without using their eyes or body at all.” added Gand.This is also the first implementation of its kind to ever be reimbursed by Canada's WSIB, the Workers Safety Insurance Board, as the patient was originally killed by an industrial electrocution, and then clinically resuscitated at a Toronto hospital, resulting in a critical diffuse brain injury.GRIDLY is portable, wireless, implant-free, and weighs only 38 grammes or 1.34 ounces. It can operate in hospital, rehab, or home settings. It also supports currently various integrations with leading applications running on both Microsoft Windows and the Apple operating systems.About NURONURO is a Canadian neurotechnology company pioneering non-surgical, non-invasive solutions for real-time neurological communication and cognitive analysis. Its flagship systems, including NUOS 3, GRIDLY, and MENTIS, are redefining what's possible with the human brain.Media Inquiries / Clinical Collaborations:Francois Gand, Founder & CEO...

