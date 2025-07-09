&BACK COFFEE's Roxanne Joyal Named A 2025 Star Woman In Convenience By Convenience Store News Canada

Roxanne Joyal, Founder and CEO of &BACK COFFEE.

&BACK COFFEE provides premium coffee experiences for businesses that support women's empowerment, turning daily coffee consumption at the office into a force for positive impact.

&BACK COFFEE is dedicated to empowering and uplifting women coffee farmers – from responsible sourcing to reinvesting in women farmers and their communities.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- &BACK COFFEE , a Canadian, women-owned and B-Corp certified coffee company committed to sustainability and impact, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Roxanne Joyal , has been named a 2025 Star Woman in Convenience by Convenience Store News Canada .This award honours women across the retail, manufacturing, and service sectors who are making a meaningful difference in the convenience industry through leadership, innovation, and a deep commitment to impact. Roxanne joins an inspiring group of women who are shaping the future of the industry in Canada and beyond.A social entrepreneur with a longstanding commitment to women's economic empowerment, Roxanne founded &BACK COFFEE to reimagine the coffee supply chain. Her goal: to create a premium, responsibly sourced coffee brand that uplifts women coffee farmers and helps businesses align their sustainability, social responsibility, and employee engagement goals with the simple, everyday act of coffee. Roxanne has set a bold target to positively impact the lives of 10,000 women in &BACK COFFEE's supply chain - a goal that threads through every part of the business.Convenience stores play an important role in Canadian life. According to a recent survey by EIQ Research Solutions and Convenience Store News Canada, 69% of shoppers return to the same convenience store again and again, and nearly half visit at least once a week. Nearly a quarter of all beverage purchases are hot drinks, and shoppers see coffee programs as one of the top ways convenience stores can enhance their experience.“Convenience stores are about more than quick access - they are trusted community hubs,” said Roxanne Joyal.“They have the power to combine speed and quality with sustainability, and to create moments of connection with consumers looking for something better. It's an honour to be part of this movement and to help bring purpose-driven products into spaces that touch so many Canadians every day.”From hot beverages to premium offerings, &BACK COFFEE is helping redefine what consumers can expect when they walk into their neighbourhood store. The company's unique 'bean-to-cup-&BACK' model reinvests in women farmers and their communities, while providing an easy way for businesses and retailers to offer coffee programs that meet rising consumer expectations for quality, transparency, and impact.“From origin to office, Roxanne brings heart, vision, and integrity to every part of &BACK COFFEE,” said Lucas Goodenough, Head of Sales and Operations.“She's built something that makes it easy for companies to align their actions with their values and create positive impact every single day - all while creating meaningful opportunities for women coffee farmers across the coffee belt to lead and thrive.”Jonathan Theisen, General Manager of Van Houtte Coffee Services (VHCS), &BACK COFFEE's exclusive, national distributor in Canada, added,“What makes our partnership special is not only the innovative product proposition, but also its heart. Roxanne leads with authenticity, clarity and care, and it's evident how much she and her team believe in what we're building together.”Under Roxanne's leadership, &BACK COFFEE has become a trusted partner to more than 500 businesses across North America. The company continues to expand its reach into convenience retail while staying grounded in its founding purpose: to uplift women from bean to cup and &BACK.This recognition comes on the heels of several industry accolades for &BACK COFFEE, including the Coffee Association of Canada's 2024 Innovative Achievement of the Year Award.For more information about &BACK COFFEE and its mission-driven model, visit or follow them on LinkedIn and Instagram.-30-About &BACKTM COFFEE:&BACKTM COFFEE provides premium coffee experiences for businesses that support women's empowerment, turning daily coffee consumption into a force for positive impact. Uplifting women is at the heart of &BACK COFFEE. Through responsible sourcing from Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance Certified cooperatives, and reinvesting in women farmers and their communities, &BACK COFFEE supports women coffee farmers from bean-to-cup-&BACK. In partnership with Fairtrade, &BACK COFFEE works with representatives on the ground to identify and work with coffee cooperatives that prioritize the inclusion of women coffee farmers, promoting gender equality and economic growth in coffee farming communities.&BACK COFFEE is on a mission to help bring purpose into businesses across North America, changing lives one cup at a time. As a Certified Women-Owned and B Corp business, &BACK COFFEE helps companies reach their sustainability goals and social responsibility commitments, all while engaging employees and consumers around a shared cause. &BACK COFFEE is served in over 500 businesses in the United States and Canada and is distributed across Canada exclusively by Van Houtte Coffee Services.Stay connected on the latest &BACK COFFEE news and updates:| follow @andbackco | Instagram | LinkedInFor more information, please contact:...

