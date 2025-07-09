Arizona College Of Nursing Partners With The National Association Of Hispanic Nurses To Award $150,000 In Scholarships

PHOENIX, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN) is proud to announce the award of $150,000 in scholarships to Arizona College of Nursing (AZCN) students pursuing their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees.

Students at campuses in Aurora, CO, Dallas, TX, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Hartford, CT, Salt Lake City, UT, Tampa, FL, Tempe, AZ, and Tucson, AZ, were among this year's recipients. Scholarship recipients including first generation Americans, first generation college students, and healthcare workers continuing their educational growth in Arizona College of Nursing's 3-year BSN program.

'Together with NAHN, we are supporting the next generation of nurses by providing essential educational opportunities, access to mentorship, and scholarships,' shared Arizona College of Nursing CEO, Jason E. Anderson. 'We are proud to positively impact communities by building on partnerships that drive access in healthcare.'

'At NAHN, we believe that investing in future nurse leaders is essential to building healthier Latino communities,' said Veronica Vital, PhD, MSN, MLS, RN, President of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses. 'These scholarships from AZCN represent more than financial support-they reflect a commitment to cultivating the next generation of nurses who understand and champion the unique needs of the communities they serve.'

Arizona College of Nursing has partnered with NAHN for many years, covering the cost of NAHN membership for active AZCN students and funding the NAHN AZCN scholarship opportunities.

About the National Association of Hispanic Nursing

Since 1975, the National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN) has been the nation's leading professional society for Latino nurses. With a growing membership of more than 40 local chapters, NAHN represents the voices of over 220,000 Latino nurses throughout the United States. NAHN is devoted to promoting safe, quality health care delivery to Latino communities and recognizing excellence among Latino nurses. To learn more, visit please visit nahnnet.

About Arizona College of Nursing

Arizona College of Nursing's purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 21 campuses across 14 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency. For more information, please visit arizonacollege.

SOURCE Arizona College

