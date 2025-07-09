Successful Dutch AI Scaleup Conpend Secures Majority Investment From Cape Investment Partners To Accelerate Growth

MENAFN - Pressat) Amsterdam, 9 July 2025 - Conpend, a leading Dutch AI fintech, is accelerating its growth journey with a majority investment from Cape Investment Partners ("CIP"), an Amsterdam-based entrepreneurial investment firm. This strategic investment will significantly accelerate Conpend's growth ambitions, supporting its global expansion, enhancing product innovation, and broadening its customer base among banks and financial institutions worldwide. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Conpend, based in Amsterdam, was established in 2016 and is a profitable company with over 60 international employees. It is recognised for its advanced, proven AI-powered solutions that automate and streamline complex processes within trade finance, compliance and risk management. Its flagship solution, TRADE AI, leverages the proprietary conpend platform, empowering financial institutions to efficiently automate manual processes, navigate increasing regulatory complexities, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Serving a global client base of over 35 leading financial institutions, including Commerzbank, ING, and UniCredit, the company's revolutionary hybrid data capture technology efficiently extracts structured data from unstructured documents with exceptional accuracy. This structured data is subsequently screened for compliance against ICC, BAFT AML, and OFAC guidelines, and validated against commercial standards such as the UCP, ISBP and LMA, all delivered via a modern, scalable architecture based on microservices and APIs.

Strategic Support for Scalable Growth

CIP will actively support Conpend's experienced leadership team, led by founder and CEO Marc Smith, by offering strategic guidance and operational expertise. Together, we will accelerate growth across markets by leveraging the globally scalable AI solutions, advance the development of cutting-edge technology, and attract top industry talent.

Marc Smith, CEO of Conpend, commented: "Conpend is at an exciting stage in its growth journey. We have proven AI technology, a growing international footprint, and a market that increasingly demands digital transformation. With CIP's support, we can take the next step and accelerate the delivery of real value to our clients."

This investment aligns with CIP's broader strategy of partnering with high growth companies that have scalable business models, strong market positions and long-term value creation potential. CIP focusses on ambitious companies, preferably with international presence, and a high-quality client- and/or asset base. CIP manages an asset base with a combined enterprise value of over EUR 300 million across sectors and has a typical transaction size of EUR 25 to EUR 75 million.

For more information:

Ruben Cardol

...

+31 (0)6 55358427