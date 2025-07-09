403
Turkish Firm Showcases Talay UAV
(MENAFN) Turkish company Solid Aero has officially introduced the Talay unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) in Istanbul, presenting a production-ready model.
The Talay UAV was initially revealed to the public at the SAHA Expo last year and was hailed as the world’s first low-altitude, multipurpose UAV.
Following the completion of its maritime test missions, the aircraft is set to enter full-scale production.
During its development, the Talay UAV demonstrated its capabilities with a free flight at a 100-meter altitude, utilizing the "Wing-in-Ground" principle.
This feature enhances the UAV's efficiency, allowing it to glide just above the sea surface, which helps it remain undetected.
Solid Aero is also set to begin testing and mass production in partnership with the Yonca Shipyard, located in Istanbul.
The Talay UAV is designed for low-altitude operations, particularly over maritime areas. It is positioned as a high-performance platform for a range of military missions, including defense, attack, and deterrence.
Its optimization for maritime and coastal operations is a key selling point, as the "Wing-in-Ground" technology allows the UAV to fly effectively while staying close to the water to avoid detection.
