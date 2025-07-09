Azerbaijan Ranks First Among CIS Countries In Global Cybersecurity Index - Minister
"We participated in the ministerial roundtable held in Geneva as part of the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU)“World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS)+20 High-Level Event 2025. We highlighted that Azerbaijan has ascended nine tiers in the UN E-Government Development Index, garnering accolades as one of the most rapidly advancing e-government jurisdictions. Moreover, Azerbaijan occupies the premier position among CIS nations in the international Cybersecurity Index.
We also noted that Azerbaijan is the first country in the region to develop a National Artificial Intelligence Strategy," the post noted.
