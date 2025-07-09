Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Ranks First Among CIS Countries In Global Cybersecurity Index - Minister

2025-07-09 09:09:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ Azerbaijan has ranked first among Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries in the global Cybersecurity Index, Rashad Nabiyev, the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"We participated in the ministerial roundtable held in Geneva as part of the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU)“World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS)+20 High-Level Event 2025. We highlighted that Azerbaijan has ascended nine tiers in the UN E-Government Development Index, garnering accolades as one of the most rapidly advancing e-government jurisdictions. Moreover, Azerbaijan occupies the premier position among CIS nations in the international Cybersecurity Index.

We also noted that Azerbaijan is the first country in the region to develop a National Artificial Intelligence Strategy," the post noted.

