Aligned's Phoenix Data Center Earns Three Green Globes® Certification

DALLAS, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers , a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale, AI / HPC, and enterprise customers, announces its latest Phoenix data center to receive Green Globesfor New Construction certification from the Green Building Initiative (GBI). Aligned's PHX-06 data center received a rating of Three Green Globesfor its outstanding success in resource efficiency, environmental impact reduction, and improvements in occupant wellness.

“As the global demand for AI and high-performance computing continues to accelerate, we're continuously looking for new ways to increase the efficiency and sustainability of our data centers even as we keep pace with and anticipate the growth of that demand,” states Andrew Schaap , CEO of Aligned.“GBI's third-party review of PHX-06 resulted in an award of Three Green Globes certification, which is a testament to our relentless pursuit of sustainable excellence. This recognition not only validates the exceptionally high standards we set for environmentally responsible design and construction, but also underscores our unmatched speed of delivery, which enables massive, future-proof scalability across the Americas. Despite continuous innovation and ever-higher standards, Aligned remains the highest certifying data center in the program.”

Aligned leads the industry in building and operating adaptive, highly sustainable data centers, offering seamless flexibility for deployments from enterprise to cloud and AI. Its Three Green Globes achievement for PHX-06 highlights this commitment, driven by factors like reduced water usage, highly efficient cooling solutions , and 100% renewable power. Another contributing factor to its certification is the company's Adaptive Modular Infrastructure (AMI), which uses standardized, prefabricated modules for various building components. Aligned's AMI sustainably accelerates deployment timelines and minimizes waste by relying on precise, repeatable manufacturing processes that produce fewer components and significantly cut down on Scope 3 emissions through reduced onsite construction.

“Achieving this level of sustainability is an outstanding accomplishment and Aligned should be proud of the strategies applied to the design and construction of this facility,” comments Vicki Worden, GBI CEO.“We look to data center owner-operators to be responsible stewards of the planet's resources, and Aligned continues to demonstrate its leadership in sustainability with its exceptional outcomes in energy efficiency, water conservation, carbon emissions reduction, and occupant health.”

Founded in 2004, GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment's impact on climate and society. GBI's Green Globes third-party certification process involves a design and onsite assessment and evaluates environmental assessment areas including project management, site, energy, water, resources, emissions, and indoor environment.

