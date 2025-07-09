403
Zelenskyy Lands in Rome Ahead of Ukraine Rebuilding Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy touched down in Rome on Wednesday ahead of a high-stakes international summit focused on rebuilding Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.
Citing his press office, several Ukrainian news organizations—including a state-run media—confirmed Zelenskyy’s arrival in the Italian capital. His itinerary includes meetings with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Pope Leo XIV.
In addition, Zelenskyy is slated to hold talks with US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, according to reports.
Rome will host the 4th Ukraine Recovery Conference from July 10 to 11, bringing together global leaders, aid groups, and policy experts. Zelenskyy will join Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to open the summit, which the event’s official site describes as part of a series of “high-level political events dedicated to the swift recovery and long-term reconstruction of Ukraine” since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
The last iteration of the conference was held in Berlin in June 2024.
Earlier this week, Zelenskyy also previewed an upcoming gathering in Rome of what he called the “coalition of the willing,” saying it would take place in “just a few days.”
