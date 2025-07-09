SMEG USA Launches Anniversary Campaign Celebrating 10 Years Of Its Iconic Small Appliances

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At its core, SMEG's brand ethos is built on its collaboration with world-class architects and visionary designers, resulting in products that are not only high performing, but also celebrated as functional works of art. This tradition has produced some of the most recognizable and beloved kitchen products in the world.

A shining example of this is the SMEG small appliance collection, designed by Matteo Bazzicalupo and Raffaella Mangiarotti of deepdesign . First launched a decade ago, the collection was created to complement the brand's iconic FAB28 refrigerator. Featuring the same rounded silhouettes, nostalgic lines, and 1950s spirit, these appliances were conceived as a fusion of aesthetics, technology, and functionality to become protagonists of the kitchen.

To commemorate this 10-year achievement, SMEG USA is launching an anniversary campaign that recognizes the brand's tradition of excellence while celebrating the unique cultural role these appliances have come to play in American homes. The campaign will include a series of creative partnerships, in-store retail activations, and social giveaways to honor SMEG's legacy and look ahead to its limitless future.

Kicking off the campaign is a collaboration with Savannah artist and influencer Maddie Grace. Known for her bold, colorful work and joyful creative style, Maddie Grace is hand-painting a SMEG Citrus Juicer with a vibrant summer-inspired motif, transforming it into the perfect countertop art piece. The custom Citrus Juicer will be unveiled on Maddie Grace's social media channels (Instagram and TikTok ) and SMEG USA will be giving this creation away on its Instagram channel, offering one lucky fan the chance to own a piece of this milestone campaign.

"Reaching the 10-year mark in the small appliance market is a significant achievement that underscores SMEG's long-term investment in design-led development and brand differentiation," said Rod Gower, Managing Director at SMEG USA, Inc. "We've witnessed our small appliances become so much more than just kitchen essentials, they reflect how deeply our philosophy has resonated with consumers. This campaign reflects our strategic focus on lifestyle-driven growth and the continued expansion of SMEG's cultural and stylistic relevance."

Since SMEG USA's small appliance debut, pieces ranging from the fan-favorite Retro-Style Toasters and Kettles to the much-adored Stand Mixers and Espresso and Drip Coffee Machines-have captivated both design lovers and home chefs alike. The brand's signature 50's retro aesthetic, combined with high-quality performance, has earned it a passionate following leading to high-profile collaborations and industry leading awards wins including the Good Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award, and design exhibitions.

For more details on the upcoming giveaway and how to join in the celebration, visit SMEG USA's Instagram . For more information on SMEG USA and additional offerings, visit .

About SMEG

Established in 1948, SMEG, whose name is an acronym for "Smalterie Metallurgiche Emiliane Guastalla," roughly translated as "Enameling and metal factory located in the town of Guastalla, Italy, in the Emilia Romagna region," remains a proudly-Italian and family-owned-and-operated company. Renowned the world-over for creating beautiful kitchen products that combine technology and style, SMEG makes kitchen appliances that are high-performing, packed with useful features, and crafted from quality materials. For more information, visit . Customers and trade professionals are invited to engage with SMEG on Facebook and Instagram .

