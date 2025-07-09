Dnata Catering & Retail Forms Strategic Partnership In Indonesia

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Denpasar, Indonesia, 8 July 2025 – dnata Catering & Retail, a leading global inflight hospitality provider, has signed a management contract with PT IAS Hospitality Indonesia (IASH) to support its inflight catering business unit, IAS Food Services, at Denpasar International Airport.

The strategic partnership brings together dnata's global experience with IASH's local strength to meet rising demand in one of Asia's fastest growing aviation markets. Under the agreement, dnata will provide its extensive expertise to support IASH in expanding production, enhancing operational efficiency, and broadening its market reach.

IASH currently operates a 3,005 sqm catering facility with an annual production capacity of over 3.8 million meals in Denpasar.

Robin Padgett, CEO of dnata Catering & Retail, said:“Our partnership with IASH in Indonesia is a strategic complement to our global catering & retail network. IASH has a strong local presence and solid foundation at a fast-growing aviation hub – we're here to help scale operations and take service quality to the next level for the benefit of customers, passengers and communities.

“This move builds on our strong momentum across Asia Pacific, including recent significant expansions in Australia and Singapore. It reflects our long-term commitment to grow with purpose in this dynamic aviation market.

“We thank IASH for their trust and collaboration, and look forward to a successful journey together.”

Yundriati Erdani, President Director of PT IAS Hospitality Indonesia, stated:“This step is part of our commitment to bringing IAS Food Services to a world-class level. By partnering with dnata Catering & Retail as a strategic partner, we are confident in accelerating improvements in service quality, operational efficiency, and airline partners' trust in our products.”

Through this collaboration, IASH reaffirms its commitment to strengthening its position as an integrated hospitality service provider in the aviation industry.