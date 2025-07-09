Europe Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Industry Report 2024-2025 & 2034 Market Surges Amid Growing Adoption In Mining, Construction, And Agriculture
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|96
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.39 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$13.78 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.7%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Markets
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Trends Overview
1.1.2 Technology Development in Off-Highway Electric Vehicles
1.1.3 Integration of Autonomy in Mining Vehicles
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis
1.2.2 Market Map
1.2.2.1 Excavators
1.2.2.2 Trucks
1.2.2.3 Loaders
1.2.2.4 Others
1.2.3 Pricing Forecast
1.3 R&D Review
1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)
1.3.2 Regulatory Landscape
1.4 Stakeholder Analysis
1.4.1 Use Case
1.4.2 End-User Buying Criteria
1.5 Market Dynamics Overview
1.5.1 Market Drivers
1.5.1.1 Increased Focus toward Emission and Noise Reduction
1.5.1.2 Compliance with Emission Regulations
1.5.2 Market Restraints
1.5.2.1 Energy Storage and Range Limitations
1.5.2.2 High Initial Costs and Economic Viability
1.6 Comprehensive Analysis of Diesel vs. Electric Off-Highway Vehicles
1.7 Future Trends in the Electrification of Off-Highway Vehicle Market, 2023-2030
1.8 The Emerging Parallels Between On-Highway and Off-Highway Electrification
2 Region
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Europe
2.2.1 Regional Overview
2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
2.2.4 Application
2.2.5 Product
2.2.6 Europe (by Country)
2.2.6.1 France
2.2.6.1.1 Application
2.2.6.1.2 Product
2.2.6.2 Germany
2.2.6.2.1 Application
2.2.6.2.2 Product
2.2.6.3 U.K.
2.2.6.3.1 Application
2.2.6.3.2 Product
2.2.6.4 Spain
2.2.6.4.1 Application
2.2.6.4.2 Product
2.2.6.5 Italy
2.2.6.5.1 Application
2.2.6.5.2 Product
2.2.6.6 Rest-of-Europe
2.2.6.6.1 Application
2.2.6.6.2 Product
3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
3.1 Next Frontiers
3.2 Geographic Assessment
3.2.1 Overview
3.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
3.2.3 Top Competitors
3.2.4 Target Customers/End Users
3.2.5 Key Personnel
3.2.6 Analyst View
3.2.7 Market Share, 2023
4 Research Methodology
Attachment
