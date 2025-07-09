Europe Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Industry Report 2024-2025 & 2034 Market Surges Amid Growing Adoption In Mining, Construction, And Agriculture

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market: Focus on Application, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe off-highway electric vehicle market is projected to grow from $1.39 billion in 2024 to $13.78 billion by 2034, showing a robust CAGR of 25.76% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market for off-highway electric vehicles (EVs) is rising quickly in Europe due to the increasing use of electric equipment in the mining, construction, and agricultural industries. In keeping with changing environmental standards, businesses are increasingly using electric alternatives to cut emissions and long-term operating expenses.



The market for off-highway electric vehicles (OHEVs) in Europe is expanding significantly as mining, agriculture, and construction adopt greener and more sustainable technology. Businesses are switching from diesel-powered equipment to electric alternatives due to strict EU environmental rules, aggressive climate targets, and mounting pressure to lower carbon emissions. This shift is in line with the larger goals of the European Green Deal, which encourage energy-efficient businesses and low-emission mobility.

The benefits of electric off-highway vehicles are obvious and include zero tailpipe emissions, lower operating costs, and less noise. Electric machinery is becoming more and more feasible for demanding industrial applications thanks to technological breakthroughs like faster charging times, better battery performance, and longer vehicle lifespans. To get around restrictions on battery range and remote operation, hybrid and range-extended devices are also being produced.

Manufacturers and end users are being encouraged to invest in electric solutions by national government incentives and environmental initiatives supported by the EU. While Eastern and Southern Europe are slowly catching up, Western European nations - such as Germany, France, and the Nordics - are leading the way in this change.

The European OHEV market is positioned to play a significant role in changing the industrial mobility landscape of the region as the drive towards decarbonisation heats up, encouraging long-term efficiency, regulatory compliance, and environmental responsibility.

Europe Off-Highway Electric Vehicle (OHEV) Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Trends



Advancements in battery technology enhancing energy density and charging speed

Growing adoption of sector-specific electric solutions for construction, mining, and agriculture

Emphasis on sustainability through renewable energy integration and circular design

Increasing retrofitting of existing diesel fleets to electric systems Development of hybrid and range-extended models to overcome range limitations

Drivers



Stringent EU emission regulations pushing the shift toward electric machinery

Government incentives and subsidies supporting electric vehicle adoption

Rising fuel costs making electric options more economically attractive

Corporate sustainability and ESG commitments driving green procurement Technological innovations improving drivetrain efficiency and vehicle reliability

Challenges



High upfront costs for electric vehicles and related infrastructure

Limited charging infrastructure in remote and off-grid work environments

Operational reliability concerns in harsh or rugged terrains

Battery lifecycle, recycling, and environmental sustainability issues Need for workforce reskilling and specialized training for electric systems

Opportunities



Mobile Charging Solutions to Support OHEV Adoption Renewable Energy Integration with OHEV Systems

Some of the prominent names in this market are:



AB Volvo

PristenBully (Kassbohrer Gelandefahrzeug AG)

CNH Industrial N.V.

Epiroc AB

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Sandvik AB

Liebherr Group

Prinoth AG (HTI Group)

CM DUPON - ICECAT xelom

