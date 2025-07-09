403
Saudi Crown Prince Holds Talks with Iranian Foreign Minister
(MENAFN) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday in Jeddah to discuss recent developments in the region and the status of bilateral ties, Saudi media reported.
At the meeting, the Crown Prince expressed optimism that the newly announced ceasefire between Iran and Israel would help bolster security and stability throughout the Middle East. He emphasized Riyadh’s enduring commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.
Iran’s Foreign Minister expressed gratitude toward Saudi Arabia for condemning the Israeli “aggression” and praised the Crown Prince for his initiatives to advance peace and stability in the region.
In a statement on social media platform X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described Araghchi’s discussions with senior Saudi officials as “fruitful,” focusing on bilateral relations and current developments in West Asia.
Baghaei added that during his “brief” visit to Saudi Arabia, Araghchi also met with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The visit came as Araghchi returned from Brazil, where he attended the 17th BRICS Summit.
Diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia were officially restored in April 2023, marking a significant step after years of tension.
Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 following attacks on its diplomatic missions in Iran, which were triggered by Saudi Arabia’s execution of a Shiite cleric.
