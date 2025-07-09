403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Lawmakers Slam Netanyahu's Washington Visit
(MENAFN) US Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Ilhan Omar have strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent trip to Washington, D.C., amid Israel’s continued military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
According to reports, more than 57,500 Palestinians have lost their lives since the start of the conflict, fueling mounting criticism from international observers and political figures.
In a video statement shared on X this Tuesday, Sanders expressed sharp disapproval over Netanyahu’s reception in the U.S., stating: "As President Trump and members of Congress roll out the red carpet for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, let us remember that Netanyahu has been indicted as a war criminal by the International Criminal Court for overseeing the systematic killing and starvation of civilians in Gaza. These war crimes continue to this day."
Sanders emphasized the devastating civilian casualties, which include 17,000 children, and accused Israel of obstructing humanitarian assistance.
He added that "Netanyahu's extremist government is also preventing baby formula from reaching hospitals, meaning mothers who have been starved for months and cannot breastfeed their infants have no alternative to watching their children slowly starve."
He concluded his remarks by denouncing Netanyahu’s welcome in the U.S., saying: "This is the man that Donald Trump and Congress are welcoming this week, a war criminal who will be remembered as one of the monsters of modern history."
Representative Ilhan Omar echoed Sanders' criticism in her own post on X, denouncing Netanyahu’s multiple visits to the U.S. capital this year.
She wrote: "This is Benjamin Netanyahu’s third visit to DC this year. War criminals should not be welcomed by any president or Congress. He should be held accountable for his crimes, not platformed. Beyond shameful."
The statements from Sanders and Omar come at a time of heightened scrutiny over U.S. policy in the Middle East and growing calls for accountability regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
According to reports, more than 57,500 Palestinians have lost their lives since the start of the conflict, fueling mounting criticism from international observers and political figures.
In a video statement shared on X this Tuesday, Sanders expressed sharp disapproval over Netanyahu’s reception in the U.S., stating: "As President Trump and members of Congress roll out the red carpet for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, let us remember that Netanyahu has been indicted as a war criminal by the International Criminal Court for overseeing the systematic killing and starvation of civilians in Gaza. These war crimes continue to this day."
Sanders emphasized the devastating civilian casualties, which include 17,000 children, and accused Israel of obstructing humanitarian assistance.
He added that "Netanyahu's extremist government is also preventing baby formula from reaching hospitals, meaning mothers who have been starved for months and cannot breastfeed their infants have no alternative to watching their children slowly starve."
He concluded his remarks by denouncing Netanyahu’s welcome in the U.S., saying: "This is the man that Donald Trump and Congress are welcoming this week, a war criminal who will be remembered as one of the monsters of modern history."
Representative Ilhan Omar echoed Sanders' criticism in her own post on X, denouncing Netanyahu’s multiple visits to the U.S. capital this year.
She wrote: "This is Benjamin Netanyahu’s third visit to DC this year. War criminals should not be welcomed by any president or Congress. He should be held accountable for his crimes, not platformed. Beyond shameful."
The statements from Sanders and Omar come at a time of heightened scrutiny over U.S. policy in the Middle East and growing calls for accountability regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Gelato And Morpho Partner To Offer Embedded Crypto-Backed Loans For Wallets, Brokers, And Fintech Apps
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- B2BROKER Partners With Website Studio Agency To Offer Website Solutions For Financial Brokers
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
CommentsNo comment