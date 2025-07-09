Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vadodara Bridge Collapse: 4 Vehicles Fall Into Mahisagar River As Part Of Padra-Mujpur Bridge Collapses

2025-07-09 01:10:27
(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least four vehicles fell into a river after a portion of a bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Four persons were rescued so far and the operation was still on, Padra police inspector Vijay Charan said.

The Gambhira bridge located on the Mahisagar river along a state highway collapsed at around 7.30 am, the official said.

"Around four vehicles fell into the river after a portion of the bridge on the Mahisagar river collapsed around 7.30 am. The vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, fell into the river. We have rescued four persons so far," he said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

