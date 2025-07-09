Bharat Bandh On 9 July 2025: Bengaluru Traffic Police Issues Advisory Check Routes To Avoid

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bharat Bandh on 9 July 2025: Bengaluru authorities have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Bharat Bandh scheduled for 9 July 2025, as several organisations are set to stage a protest at Freedom Park. An estimated 4,000 to 5,000 participants are expected to gather, which may lead to significant traffic congestion in and around Freedom Park.

Bengaluru police have asked commuters to use alternate routes to avoid delays and ensure smoother travel across the city.

Left parties' trade unions are staging a 'Bharat Bandh' alleging that the central government is pushing economic reforms that weaken workers' rights. 10 Central trade unions have called the Bandh.

A coalition of ten central trade unions along with their affiliated organisations has called for a nationwide strike in protest against what they describe as the government's“anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate” policies. The strike is expected to impact key sectors in Bengaluru, including banking, insurance, and postal services.

Bharat Bandh on 9 July: Public Transport, Coal and Power Sectors Affected?

While BMTC and KSRTC have not yet said they will stop services, commuters should be prepared for possible delays or cancellations. Workers from the coal and power sectors, including more than 27 lakh electricity workers, will also take part in the strike. Full power outages are unlikely, but small disruptions could happen.

Bharat Bandh on 9 July: Which sectors will/won't be affected today?

The Bharat bandh called by multiple sectors will affect the banking and postal services, state transport services, public sector units (PSU), government departments, coal mining and factories. Schools, colleges and private sector enterprises, however, will remain open.

All emergency services such as hospitals, police stations and fire departments are set to remain open. Public transport services may see disruptions, however, cab and metro services are expected to run normally. Traffic disruptions may occur on busy routes.

Why is there a Bharat Bandh Today?

In its statement, the forum of unions has alleged that the government has not been conducting the annual labour conference for the last 10 years and continues to take decisions in contravention to the interest of labour force, attempting to impose four labour codes to weaken collective bargaining, to cripple unions' activities and to favour employers in the name of 'ease of doing business'.

The participating organisations include Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and the United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).