American Express Wave Analysis 8 July 2025

American Express: ⬇️ Sell

– American Express reversed from key resistance level 325.00

– Likely to fall to support level 310.00

American Express recently reversed from the resistance area between the key resistance level 325.00 (which stopped the sharp daily uptrend in January) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone created the daily Bearish Engulfing, which stopped the previous minor impulse wave 3.

Given the strength of the resistance level 325.00 and the overbought daily Stochastic, American Express can be expected to fall to the next support level 310.00.