Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

American Express Wave Analysis 8 July 2025


2025-07-08 11:04:27
(MENAFN- FxPro)

American Express: ⬇️ Sell

– American Express reversed from key resistance level 325.00

– Likely to fall to support level 310.00

American Express recently reversed from the resistance area between the key resistance level 325.00 (which stopped the sharp daily uptrend in January) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone created the daily Bearish Engulfing, which stopped the previous minor impulse wave 3.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the strength of the resistance level 325.00 and the overbought daily Stochastic, American Express can be expected to fall to the next support level 310.00.

MENAFN08072025000156011031ID1109776807

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search