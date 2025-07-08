More Power In Less Space: Redodo 12V 165Ah Bluetooth Lithium Battery Drops To $309 During Prime Day Sale

MENAFN - GetNews) Need more power and smarter energy management? Grab the Redodo 12V 165Ah Bluetooth Battery for just $309 this Prime Day and save $100 now.

As part of its highly anticipated Prime Day Sale, Redodo , a leading innovator in lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) energy solutions, is offering the best Prime Day deals at the official store, and its latest 12V 165Ah Bluetooth Lithium Battery now available at a record-low price of $309 for a limited time only.

Born for small RVs, off-grid cabins, and space-limited setups, this compact Group 31 battery is built to deliver maximum capacity without taking up extra room. With 2112Wh of energy and 2112W of high output power, it can run essential appliances from lights to refrigerators with ease. It's the top choice for RV travelers and off-grid enthusiasts who need more capacity and long-lasting performance in compact RVs and limited space.

What Makes Redodo 12V 165Ah Battery Stand Out?65% More Capacity in a Group 31 Standard Size

Group 31 batteries are standard in RVs and boats-but most are old-school lead-acid with limited capacity and tons of weight. Redodo's 165Ah unit, using LiFePO4 chemistry, delivers 65% more capacity in the same footprint. That means over 18 extra hours powering a 50W fridge compared to a 100Ah lead-acid, all while slashing weight-this one weighs just 33 lbs, about 82% lighter than a three-battery lead-acid bank.

2112W High Power Output for Heavy Loads

This battery doesn't just store more energy-it delivers it fast. With an industry-leading 165A BMS, it supports 2112W continuous output, enough to power heavy loads like air conditioners, microwaves, coffee makers, or even induction cooktops. That's more output than most 165Ah batteries in its class, which typically use only 120A to 150A BMS. One nice touch: if it trips due to overload, it auto-recovers in roughly 30 seconds.

One Battery Replaces Three 12V 100Ah Lead-Acid

At a 1C discharge rate, the Redodo 12V 165Ah battery offers the usable energy of three 12V 100Ah lead-acid batteries, but in a single, compact, and easy-to-install unit. No bulky, messy parallel wiring, just one battery, three times the performance. It also supports expandability of up to 4P4S, giving nearly 33.8 kWh if you stack multiple units.

Smart Bluetooth Monitoring

The built-in Bluetooth 5.0 module connects to the Redodo app, giving real-time insights into voltage, state of charge, charge/discharge current, temperature, and more. No more guestimating battery status at camp or on the water.

Premium EV-grade LFP Cells for Reliability

Redodo uses premium EV-grade prismatic cells, rated for 4,000 to 15,000 cycles-that's a decade or more of rugged use. The upgraded BMS safeguards against 20+ failure modes like overcharge, over-discharge, temperature extremes, salt spray, and humidity.

Real-World Feedback

Early adopters report strong results: an Arctic Fox camper owner used two units to run furnace, lights, and TV with no voltage sag; a sailor ran a 55 lbs trolling motor for three days and still had 80%+ charge left. Build quality, fast shipping, and solid customer support came up repeatedly in user reviews.

Get This Prime Day Deal at the Lowest Price

From July 8 to 11, during Redodo's Prime Day Sale, the 12V 165Ah Bluetooth Lithium Battery is available for just $309, saving a big $100 off. That's the lowest price ever for this compact Group 31 powerhouse!

With this exclusive deal, there's never been a better time to upgrade your power system and save big. Grab the deals on Redodo official store today and enjoy a 30-day price grarantee.

Score Big on Redodo Batteries This Prime Day 2025

Looking to more choice to upgrade your power system? Here are the best lithium battery deals from Redodo Prime Day Sale:



12V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery – Now just $197 (was $219)

12V 100Ah Lithium Trolling Motor Battery – Now just $211 (was $229)

12V 140Ah Group 31 Bluetooth Battery – Now just $268 (was $299)

12V 300Ah Deep Cycle Lithium Battery – Now just $509 (was $549)

12V 100Ah Group 24 Deep Cycle Battery – Now just $207 (was $229)

12V 100Ah Group 24 & 31 Bluetooth Battery – Now just $225 (was $249)

12V 200Ah Deep Cycle LiFePO4 Battery – Now just $359 (was $409)

12V 410Ah Deep Cycle Lithium Battery – Now just $899 (was $1029)

12V 100Ah Group 27 Dual-Purpose Marine Battery – Now just $339 (was $379)

12V 140Ah Group 31 Dual-Purpose Marine Battery – Now just $424 (was $499)

24V 50Ah Bluetooth Trolling Motor Battery – Now just $237 (was $279)

24V 100Ah Lithium Deep Cycle Battery – Now just $379 (was $419)

36V 50Ah Trolling Motor Battery – Now just $314 (was $359) 48V 100Ah Bluetooth Solar/Golf Cart Battery – Now just $839 (was $899)



About Redodo

Redodo is an emerging lithium battery leading brand committed to delivering safe, reliable, and affordable LiFePO4 energy solutions for outdoor enthusiasts and off-grid users. With EV-grade LiFePO4 cells, advanced BMS technology, and high-quality customer service, Redodo empowers users to explore their adventures with confidence. Their mission is to awaken the passion for life and exploration by offering powerful, user-friendly energy solutions.