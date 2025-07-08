Collective Metals Announces Termination Of Princeton Option Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 ) (the“ Company ” or“ Collective ”) announces the termination of its option to acquire a 70% interest in the Princeton Project (the“ Property ”), pursuant to an option agreement between Tulmeen Resources Corporation and the Company dated May 10, 2023 (the“ Option Agreement ”). The terms of the Option Agreement were announced in the Company's press release dated May 10, 2023. The decision was made following detailed review of the Property and in consideration of current market conditions and commodity prices. The Company is currently performing due diligence investigations on additional prospective mineral properties. About Collective Metals: Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 ) is a resource exploration company specializing in precious metals exploration in North America. Social Media

ON BEHALF OF COLLECTIVE METALS INC.

Christopher Huggins

Chief Executive Officer

T: 604-968-4844

E: ...

