Triumph Therapeutics Releases Report On Causes & Treatments For Excessive Drooling In Toddlers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Triumph Therapeutics, a leading DC pediatric rehabilitation therapy clinic , today unveiled a comprehensive report -“Speech Therapy for Excessive Drooling in Toddlers” - detailing the latest insights into the causes, impacts, and evidence-based treatments for excessive drooling (sialorrhea) in children.Understanding the ImpactExcessive drooling, especially in toddlers who are no longer in infancy, can affect speech clarity, social interactions, and daily functioning. According to the report,“Too much drooling can affect how you talk. Having a heavy flow of saliva can make it difficult to control your mouth and tongue for clear communication”.This can lead to frustration for both children and caregivers, disrupting mealtimes, clothing, and confidence.Key Causes IdentifiedTriumph Therapeutics' analysis highlights several underlying factors that contribute to persistent drooling in toddlers:.Oral-motor control delays: Weak lip, tongue, and jaw coordination often impede the ability to retain and swallow saliva..Reduced oral sensitivity: Toddlers may not sense wetness early enough to swallow or wipe naturally..Postural or positioning issues: Poor trunk control or forward head posture can cause saliva to pool and escape from the mouth..Medical or anatomical conditions: Enlarged tonsils, sinus congestion, mouth-breathing, and certain neurological conditions can exacerbate drooling.Effective, Play-Based InterventionsEchoing best practices from speech-language pathology and occupational therapy, the report recommends engaging, child-friendly strategies:.Oral-motor games: Activities like blowing bubbles, whistles, or straws; practicing closed-lip sounds (“m,”“b,”“p”); using mirrors to build muscle strength and awareness..Sensory-awareness exercises: Teaching children to recognize“wet” vs.“dry,” wiping their chin, and swallowing on cue..Postural alignment: Encouraging upright head and trunk positioning during play and meals to reduce drooling..Caregiver-led routines: Modeling wiping, cueing swallowing, and reinforcing habits during mealtime.Triumph emphasizes a developmental and holistic approach. As the article puts it,“At Triumph Therapeutics, our pediatric speech therapists can help identify the cause and create a plan to reduce drooling and improve speech”.Highlighting Success StoriesEarly pilot implementations of these methods at Triumph have shown meaningful improvements. Families report increased self-awareness in children, reduced drooling frequency, and enhanced confidence in both speech and social settings.Why This MattersBeyond hygiene and comfort, reducing excessive drooling supports clearer articulation and smoother transitions into preschool environments. It lessens peer teasing, aids language development, and fosters a positive self-image.About Triumph TherapeuticsFounded by pediatric occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy leaders in Washington, DC , Triumph Therapeutics is committed to delivering evidence-based, family-centered care using play, creativity, and personalized therapy. The clinic supports children from infancy through adolescence across speech, motor skill, and sensory processing domains.Available Resources & Next StepsTriumph's full report,“Speech Therapy for Excessive Drooling in Toddlers,” is now available on their blog. Alongside the report, Triumph offers screenings to evaluate drooling, speech coordination, and oral-motor function. Families can schedule evaluations in-person or virtually.How to Learn MoreFor more information, to review the full report, or to schedule a consultation, please visit Triumph Therapeutics' blog.About the ReportThis report is based on best practices in pediatric speech and occupational therapy and integrates Triumph clinicians' clinical observations, supported by peer-reviewed intervention strategies.

