Triumph Gold's Executive Chairman Discusses Utah Silver-Gold Acquisition And Exploration Strategy In New INN CEO Insights Interview
The conversation touches on Triumph Gold's rationale for expanding into the United States, highlighting the project's access to year-round work, low dilution, and proximity to major producers such as Rio Tinto and Osisko Development.
"We've added a highly compelling silver project in one of North America's most mining-friendly jurisdictions," Anderson said. "Utah allows us to operate year-round, and the acquisition gives us exposure to high-grade silver and regional-scale discovery potential with minimal dilution to our shareholders."
Other highlights from the interview include:
- Details on the Coyote Knoll acquisition structure, including share issuance and milestone payments Ongoing strategic value of the company's flagship Freegold Mountain project in Yukon Exploration potential at Andalusite Peak, Triumph's underexplored copper-gold property in Northern British Columbia Comments on the permitting environment in Canada and the potential impact of fast-tracking federal legislation
About Triumph Gold
Triumph Gold is a junior exploration company focused on advancing gold, silver and copper assets across North America. The company's holdings include the Freegold Mountain project in Yukon, Andalusite Peak in British Columbia and the newly acquired Coyote Knoll project in Utah.
About the Investing News Network
The Investing News Network (INN) is a destination for trusted, independent news and education for investors exploring the public markets. With sector-specific coverage and direct access to company insights, INN helps investors make informed decisions - and helps public companies improve visibility and attract shareholder interest.
