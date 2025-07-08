Presidio Named AWS Generative AI Innovation Alliance Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition Highlights Presidio's Leadership in AI Innovation and Strategic Collaboration with AWS

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio , a leading technology services and solutions provider, today announced it has been selected as a Partner Innovation Alliance (PIA) partner within the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center (GenAIIC). This recognition underscores Presidio's commitment to advancing artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and its deep collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver transformative solutions for clients.

The GenAIIC connects customers with AWS AI/ML scientists and strategy experts, to help envision, identify, and develop generative AI solutions. Since its inception, the GenAIIC has helped thousands of organizations achieve success with generative AI. The AWS GenAIIC PIA designation is awarded to select partners who demonstrate exceptional capabilities in applying generative AI to solve complex business challenges and deliver both proof-of-concept and production ready implementations.

“Presidio's inclusion in this elite group reflects our pioneering work to push the boundaries of what's possible with AI,” said Chris Cagnazzi, Chief Innovation Officer at Presidio.“Our collaboration with AWS has enabled us to rapidly prototype, scale, and deliver innovative generative AI solutions that are closely aligned with our clients' strategic goals. We're honored to join the GenAIIC Partner Innovation Alliance and excited to continue shaping the future of AI together.”

By combining domain expertise, agile methodologies, and AWS's powerful AI/ML services, Presidio empowers organizations to unlock new efficiencies, enhance decision-making, and create differentiated customer experiences.

As a GenAIIC PIA partner, Presidio will continue working closely with AWS to co-develop industry-specific solutions, share best practices, and accelerate AI adoption across the enterprise landscape. For more information about Presidio's AI capabilities and partnership with AWS, visit

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio's expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights, and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit .

