Ageas And Blackrock, Inc.: Transparency Notification
|Name
|Address (for legal entities)
|BlackRock, Inc.
|50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|20 Anson Road #18-01, Singapore, 79912, Singapore
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower & 17/F ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
|BlackRock International Limited
|Exchange Place One, 1 Semple Street, Edinburgh, EH3 8BL, U.K.
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|Level 37 Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan
|Aperio Group, LLC
|3 Harbor Dr Suite 204, Sausalito, CA 94965, U.S.A.
|SpiderRock Advisors, LLC
|Corporation Service Company, 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, DE 19808, U.S.A.
ANNEX 1b
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|S
|BlackRock, Inc.
|0
|0
|0,00%
|1
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|26.755
|26.310
|0,01%
|1
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|2.917.790
|3.172.318
|1,59%
|1
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|203.203
|332.981
|0,17%
|1
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|147.243
|262.978
|0,13%
|1
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|1.811.227
|1.362.308
|0,68%
|1
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|25.474
|25.829
|0,01%
|1
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|50.348
|190.132
|0,10%
|1
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|3.769.688
|3.810.650
|1,92%
|1
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|2.088.675
|2.690.187
|1,35%
|1
|BlackRock International Limited
|1.637
|12.647
|0,01%
|1
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|69.199
|56.242
|0,03%
|1
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|895.264
|1.142.495
|0,57%
|1
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|418.682
|373.405
|0,19%
|1
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|285.173
|300.448
|0,15%
|1
|Aperio Group, LLC
|18.343
|21.757
|0,01%
|1
|Subtotal
|12.728.700
|13.780.688
|6,93%
|S
|TOTAL
|13.780.688
|0
|6,93%
|0,00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
| Holders of equivalent
financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|Contract Difference
|641.303
|0,32%
|cash
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|Contract Difference
|513.136
|0,26%
|cash
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|Contract Difference
|326.027
|0,16%
|cash
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|Contract Difference
|13.097
|0,01%
|cash
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|Contract Difference
|845
|0,00%
|cash
|Aperio Group, LLC
|Depositary Receipt
|195.684
|0,10%
|SpiderRock Advisors, LLC
|Depositary Receipt
|158
|0,00%
|TOTAL
|1.690.250
|0,85%
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CALCULATE
|15.470.938
|7,78%
Attachment
-
PDF version of the press release
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Gelato And Morpho Partner To Offer Embedded Crypto-Backed Loans For Wallets, Brokers, And Fintech Apps
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- B2BROKER Partners With Website Studio Agency To Offer Website Solutions For Financial Brokers
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
CommentsNo comment