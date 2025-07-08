HITTING THE RIGHT NOTES: THE LEGO GROUP UNVEILS SUMMER FUN WITH FREE MUSIC CREATIVITY WORKSHOP

The Final Workshop of the Summer Will be Held at Select LEGO Stores Across North America from 8/16-8/17 & is Available Online

ENFIELD, Conn., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The LEGO Group today announces its third and final Creativity Workshop of 2025, celebrating Summer Fun with Music. Part of the ongoing Creativity Workshop series, this session is designed to ignite imagination and nurture valuable social skills through engaging online and in-store experiences for young creators aged 6–12, just in time for summer break.

The LEGO Group continues to ignite imaginations and foster valuable social skills with the continuation of its free, in-store and online Creativity Workshops designed for young creators aged 6-12. (Photo credit: The LEGO Group)

Acclaimed French Violinist Esther Abrami leads The LEGO Group's Music themed Creativity Workshop now available online at LEGO/CreativityWorkshops. (Photo credit: The LEGO Group)

THE LEGO GROUP UNVEILS SUMMER FUN WITH FREE MUSIC CREATIVITY WORKSHOP

The upcoming workshops present options for both virtual and in-person participation, all free of charge. The online workshop, hosted by acclaimed French violinist Esther Abrami, inspires children to explore the joy of music through LEGO building. Families are invited to join Abrami as she guides them to build their own music-themed creations – including a music stage, musical notes, and a speaker, encouraging them to celebrate summer, creativity, and self-expression. This is coupled with live, hands-on events at select LEGO Stores across North America that invite young creators to build their own microphone with the help of expert Brick Specialists.

Both guided, interactive experiences are designed to spark curiosity, encourage creativity, and foster a deeper appreciation for music. Here are more details on the two ways to get involved:

Creativity Workshops – Held at select LEGO Stores on Saturday, August 16th and Sunday, August 17th, these sessions invite young creators to explore music by building their own music-themed creations with expert guidance from Brick Specialists. Tickets are free, but must be booked in advance at LEGO/CreativityWorkshops. T&Cs apply.

Creativity at Home Online Workshops – Led by French violinist Esther Abrami, the Creativity at Home Workshop is now available to watch here .

Abrami will demonstrate how to create music-themed builds – a music stage, LEGO-inspired music notes and a speaker to celebrate the joy of Summer Fun. Join the fun starting today at LEGO/CreativityWorkshops.

Esther Abrami comments:

"Music has the power to connect us and bring so much joy, especially during the summer months when everything feels lighter and more playful. I'm absolutely thrilled to partner with the LEGO Group to inspire young creators to combine their creativity with their love for music. It's such a wonderful way for them to express themselves, build confidence, and have fun at the same time. Seeing children use their imagination to create something unique that reflects their personality and passions is truly special. It's these moments that spark a lifelong love of learning and creativity."

The Creativity Workshops are part of the LEGO Group's commitment to championing and standing up for girls' creativity, with different themes throughout the year including Friendship, Botanicals and Summer Fun.

To watch online now and purchase a ticket to attend an in-store Creativity Workshop at a LEGO store near you, visit

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well".

Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information:

