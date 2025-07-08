Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelenskyy Sanctions Several China-Based Firms

2025-07-08 09:40:26
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a decree targeting several China-based companies with sanctions following allegations that components manufactured in China were detected in Russian drones deployed during last week’s assault.

This directive, grounded in a resolution from the National Security and Defense Council made earlier the same day, was published on Ukraine’s Presidential Office website and takes immediate effect upon release.

The decree specifies sanctions against five firms headquartered in China.

Last Friday, Ukraine’s State Security Service reported that investigators uncovered Chinese-origin parts inside drones Russia used to strike Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

In a related move in April, Zelenskyy announced fresh sanctions against nearly 100 individuals and organizations, some linked to China, accusing them of aiding in the manufacture of Russian Iskander missiles—a charge Beijing has denied.

So far, officials from both Russia and China have remained silent regarding the newly issued sanctions.

