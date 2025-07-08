YMCA Shares Eight Common Pool Hazards To Watch Out For This Summer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer gets into full swing and families head to pools across the country, the YMCA is sounding the alarm on often-overlooked pool hazards that can lead to serious injury, or worse.

While drowning prevention remains a key focus for families and safety advocates alike, the YMCA emphasizes that there's more to pool safety than watching for swimmers in distress. Slippery surfaces, missing drain covers, and broken barriers are just a few of the hidden dangers that can pose serious risks in and around water.

“Swimming is a fun and healthy way to stay active, but it comes with responsibilities,” says Lindsay Mondick, Director of Aquatics Strategy at YMCA of the USA.“Many pool accidents are preventable with the right awareness and precautions. The safety of our communities is a priority, and we want every family to be informed before they dive in this summer.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 4,000 people in the U.S. die from unintentional drowning each year. Many of these incidents occur in pools, often with adults nearby. In fact, the National Drowning Prevention Alliance reports that 88% of children who drown are under some form of supervision.

To help families stay safe this summer, the YMCA has outlined eight common pool hazards and how to avoid them:

Always have a designated“Water Watcher” who focuses solely on supervising children in and around water.Ensure your home pool has a secure fence, self-latching gate, and door alarms to prevent unsupervised access.Walk, don't run, and keep pool decks clean and dry. Non-slip surfaces and footwear are key.Broken or missing drain covers can lead to dangerous entrapments. Always report them immediately.Murky water can hide a swimmer in distress. If you can't see the bottom, stay out and alert staff.Too many swimmers make it harder to monitor safety. Respect pool capacity limits and avoid peak times.: Avoid using loose ladders, wobbly diving boards, or unstable railings. Report issues to pool staff.Roughhousing, diving in shallow areas, and ignoring rules can lead to injury. Always follow posted guidelines.

The YMCA is committed to keeping communities safe around water. Through swim lessons and the Y's Safety Around Water program , YMCAs across the country help individuals, especially children, gain lifesaving skills and confidence. Additionally, the YMCA launched the Phones Down, Eyes UpTM national water safety campaign earlier this year to remind parents and caregivers the importance of keeping their eyes on their children at all times when in or around the water.

“Water safety is a shared responsibility,” says Mondick.“With a little knowledge and vigilance, we can all help make pool time a safe and enjoyable experience.”

To learn more about YMCA water safety programs, visit ymca.org .

