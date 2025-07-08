Qatar Chamber Explores Cooperation With South Africa's Al-Minara Chamber

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) and South Africa's Al-Minara Chamber discussed bilateral cooperation between the two chambers and ways to enhance it, as well as the contribution to strengthening trade and economic relations between Qatar and South Africa, and promoting trade exchange between the two countries.

This came during a meeting today between QC Acting Director General Ali Bu Shrabak Al Mansori and President of the Al-Minara Chamber of Commerce and Industry in South Africa Ebrahim Patel. The Al-Minara Chamber serves as a representative platform for the commercial voice of the Muslim community within the South African economy.

Al Mansori affirmed that QC is keen to support cooperation between both sides and welcomes investors and businesspeople from South Africa. He also encouraged Qatari entrepreneurs to explore investment opportunities in South Africa, noting that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reached approximately QAR 628 million last year, making South Africa a significant trade partner.

For his part, Ebrahim Patel stated that his visit aims to strengthen cooperation with Qatar Chamber and work together to increase bilateral trade and stimulate mutual investments. He pointed out that the Al-MInara Chamber was established 25 years ago and seeks to support and empower businesses and institutions within the Muslim community and connect them with the formal market in South Africa.