Turkish technology company is set to showcase new innovation
(MENAFN) Turkish technology firm Radio Teknoloji is set to showcase its latest innovation in wireless connectivity, known as Astradrive, at the upcoming International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), which will be held from July 22 to 27 at the Istanbul Expo Center.
Specializing in broadband wireless communication systems, Radio Teknoloji focuses on creating robust solutions suitable for extreme environments and dual-use applications across civilian and defense sectors.
The new Astradrive system is expected to revolutionize wireless communication for a variety of critical operations, including security, maritime, and industrial sectors.
According to reports, Radio Teknoloji’s Deputy General Manager, Ilyas Pehlivanoglu, explained that Astradrive was engineered to deliver stable, low-latency, and high-bandwidth connections in areas where conventional technologies often underperform. He highlighted its ability to maintain smooth operation and broad coverage, even in settings with significant signal interference.
Featuring a 6G-ready infrastructure, Astradrive positions itself as a long-term solution for future wireless demands. Its design supports continuous real-time data transfer and enables effective remote coordination, ensuring consistent system performance.
Astradrive incorporates a self-repairing mesh network configuration, making it suitable for use in mobile command posts, industrial zones, infrastructure protection, and long-range surveillance missions.
Designed as a portable backpack unit, it offers reliable radio communication for field personnel by utilizing both mesh and star topology structures, enabling fluid interaction between on-the-move teams and command vehicles.
