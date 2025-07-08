AV Access Launches Idock B10: A Cutting-Edge 8K Dual Monitor KVM Switch Docking Station For Home Office & Gaming

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“AV Access is proud to introduce the iDock B10 8K KVM switch docking station, designed for video editors, graphic designers, and gamers. As demand grows for multi-PC and multi-monitor setups, this all-in-one device empowers users to efficiently manage a desktop, a laptop, dual 8K monitors, and a wide range of peripherals with ease.” - Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access"AV Access introduces the iDock B10, a powerful 8K dual monitor KVM switch integrated with an 11-in-1 docking station. This all-in-one device enables users to control a desktop, a laptop, dual monitors, and multiple peripherals with ease-boosting productivity for office work, learning, and gaming.

AV Access, a leading provider of Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, proudly announces the launch of the iDock B10 8K KVM switch docking station . As the latest addition to its acclaimed iDock series, the iDock B10 delivers dual 8K@60Hz output, an 11-in-1 docking design, ultra-high refresh rates, and more-making it an ideal solution for professionals and gamers seeking seamless multitasking and immersive visual performance.

8K KVM Switch with 11-in-1 Docking Functionality

"In today's hybrid work environment, flexibility is essential-especially for professionals such as graphic designers, software developers, and gaming enthusiasts,” said Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access.“The iDock B10 is designed to simplify complex setups, reduce desktop clutter, and significantly enhance workflow efficiency.”

The iDock B10 features one full-featured USB-C input port (with MST support) and a second input group consisting of HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB. This configuration allows users to connect and control both a laptop and a desktop simultaneously. It also offers a comprehensive range of connectivity options, including USB 3.0, USB 2.0, USB-C, Gigabit Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, an SD card slot, HDMI output, and DisplayPort output.

Seamless Switching Between Work and Play

With its USB-C input, the iDock B10 supports 8K Ultra HD video input and data transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps. It also delivers up to 100W of power to charge laptops and provides reliable internet access to both the laptop and desktop via its Gigabit LAN port.

Users can switch between their laptop and desktop effortlessly using either the front panel button or the included wired remote controller. The iDock B10 also supports ultra-high refresh rates-including 4K@165Hz/144Hz, 2560x1440@144Hz/120Hz, and 1080P@240Hz/165Hz-ensuring fluid, responsive gameplay for high-speed simulations and competitive gaming.

“The iDock B10 USB-C KVM switch is now available on our official website at a launch price of $224.99, with a limited-time 10% discount,” added Bill Liao.“Together with other iDock series models like the iDock C10 and iDock C20, it's an essential tool for anyone looking to streamline their workspace and switch effortlessly between work and play.”

About AV Access

AV Access is a global leader in advanced Pro AV and AV over IP solutions . Its product portfolio includes HDMI/KVM extenders, splitters, switchers, KVM switches, AV over IP solutions, and wireless conferencing systems. Since its founding, AV Access has been committed to delivering high-quality, user-friendly AV solutions at honest prices.

With a strong R&D foundation, robust supply chain, and experienced management team, AV Access continues to innovate across industries including smart home, corporate, education, retail, entertainment, and healthcare. Learn more at