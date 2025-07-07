Progressive Regulation And Zero Tax Policy Drive UAE's USD 34 Billion Crypto Boom

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Digital Asset Flows to UAE reach $34 Billion as regional market matures Social platforms are fuelling the rise of youth-led digital finance The Middle East has officially transitioned from crypto-curious to crypto-committed, with the UAE leading a generational financial shift; positioning the region as a major digital asset powerhouse.

Solaiman Al-Rifai, Founder and Board Member, Mining Grid with Rami Alsridi, Founder and CEO, Mining Grid

According to a new report by a leading provider of blockchain and Bitcoin solutions, Mining Grid - the UAE received $34 billion (AED124B) in crypto inflows between July 2023 and June 2024, recording a 42% YoY growth rate. This surge places the UAE as a key player in the global crypto ecosystem, with over 500,000 daily crypto traders now active in the country. The Middle East attracted $338.7 billion in crypto inflows during the same period, marking an 11.73% YoY increase and securing its position as the 7th largest crypto market globally. Over 93% of that volume came from institutional-sized transfers, highlighting a maturing market driven by long-term strategies rather than speculation.

Youth adoption has become a defining characteristic of the UAEs crypto landscape. With over 74% of young adults aged 25-34 showing active interest in cryptocurrency, and 21% planning to trade crypto within the next 12 months, the country leads regional participation in youth-driven digital finance. Social platforms including TikTok, WhatsApp, and YouTube have become primary discovery channels for this demographic, fostering a socially connected generation pursuing financial independence through digital assets.

Growth brings challenges, with nearly half of young crypto users concerned about misinformation - opening the door for trusted platforms to lead in education and responsible adoption.

Solaiman AlRifai, Founder & Board member, Mining Grid said, "The UAE's clear regulations and zero capital gains tax have created the perfect environment for crypto growth. With an engaged and forward-looking population, it's no surprise the country is now seen as the crypto capital of the Arab world."

Regional neighbours are following suit with their own approaches. Saudi Arabia recorded remarkable 153% growth and leads GCC countries in youth crypto adoption rates. Oman has taken a sustainability-focused path, investing over $1.1 billion in green mining infrastructure to position itself as a hub for environmentally conscious crypto mining operations.

Rami Alsridi, Founder and CEO, Mining Grid said, "The UAE has created the ideal environment where curiosity meets clarity. Were seeing a new generation that doesnt just want to invest in crypto but wants to understand it, build with it, and lead its next chapter. We're also witnessing a surge in Bitcoin mining, driven by demand for decentralization, transparency, and energy-conscious innovation."

Bitcoin maintains market dominance while Ethereums ecosystem resilience keeps digital assets in the spotlight. Stablecoins have become a cornerstone of regional value transfer, now comprising 66% of all on-chain transactions. The tokenization of real-world assets, including real estate and bonds, is driving new waves of institutional interest across the region.

Mining Grid, which serves over 60,000 users globally with a physical presence in the UAE, has played a pivotal role in accelerating regional crypto adoption through accessible and energy-efficient mining solutions. The companys approach addresses traditional concerns about Bitcoin minings energy demands by reimagining it as an infrastructure opportunity aligned with regional sustainability goals.

Looking toward 2026, analysts from Mining Grid project that youth-led crypto accounts will become the largest new onboarding segment in the region by Q4 2025 and Gulf countries are expected to continue exploring sustainable crypto mining practices. The report anticipates continued growth in mobile-first, gamified crypto platforms, increased institutional participation in tokenised assets, and accelerated adoption of clean-energy-backed mining models across the Middle East.

About Mining Grid

Mining Grid is a leading provider of sustainable blockchain solutions, committed to revolutionising the global mining industry. With a focus on eco-friendly transparent practices and cutting-edge technology, Mining Grid empowers users in the MENA region to participate in the future of blockchain with confidence and responsibility.

For more information, please visit .