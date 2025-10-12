Hub71 Expands Japan Tie-Ups To Fuel Web3 Innovation

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Abu Dhabi's Hub71 has forged a strengthened alliance with the Japan External Trade Organization aimed at building deeper cross-border innovation, particularly in Web3, AI, spatial intelligence and sustainable tech sectors. Hub71 used its presence at Tokyo's WebX and the Blockchain Leaders Summit to push forward new collaboration programmes and investment pathways.

At these events, Hub71 spotlighted a number of startups from Abu Dhabi-among them bitgrit, xMap, Aqua Development, Chainsight, Nodeshift, Bit2Me and 1Money-making connections with Japanese investors, corporate entities and ecosystem partners. The showcasing was closely aligned with Japan's innovation priorities, including governance in blockchain and sustainable water solutions.

Key to the partnership is the launch of the J-StarX Programme, developed jointly by Hub71, JETRO and Elixir Capital, which will host seven Japanese Web3 startups in Abu Dhabi to facilitate scale-ups, market access, and ecosystem integration. Entrepreneurs in this programme will benefit from capital, mentoring, regulatory guidance and networking in the UAE's tech environment.

Hub71 also assumed title-sponsorship of the Blockchain Leaders Summit in Tokyo, delivering the opening keynote. Executives emphasised the UAE's position as an enabling region for innovators seeking overseas expansion, and positioned Abu Dhabi as a gateway for startups to penetrate Asia on one side and Middle East markets on the other.

Peter Abou Hachem, Head of Growth and Strategy at Hub71, stated that the collaboration underscores“the value of global connectivity”, and that Japan's leadership in Web3 and innovation aligns with Hub71's mission. He noted that through partners like JETRO, both ecosystems can unlock opportunities in market reach, talent exchange and frontier technologies.

