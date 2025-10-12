Easy Diwali Decoration Ideas To Make Your Home Festive Without Overspending

MENAFN - Live Mint) Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner, and many are looking for creative yet budget-friendly ways to decorate their homes. You don't need to spend a fortune to make your home festive and welcoming. Here are some simple ideas to brighten up your space.

1. DIY Rangoli at the Entrance

Rangoli adds color and charm to your doorstep. Instead of buying expensive kits, use colored powders, rice flour, or even flower petals. Simple geometric patterns or floral designs can make a big impact without costing much.

Read | When is Diwali 2025? Dates for Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

Decorate your doorstep with colorful rangoli to welcome positivity and festive cheer.

2. Handmade Paper Lanterns

Paper lanterns are a cost-effective way to add light and vibrancy to your home. You can make them at home using old newspapers, colored papers, or recycled materials. Hang them around windows, doors, or balconies for a festive look.

Decorate your home with colorful lanterns to add a warm and festive glow this Diwali.

3. Tea Light and Diyas Arrangement

Lighting diyas or tea lights is traditional for Diwali. Arrange them creatively on trays, in glass jars, or around plants to add warmth to your living space. Using scented candles can also enhance the festive mood.

Also read | Muhurat trading on Diwali 2025: From Swiggy to Anant Raj- PL Capital recommends 8 stocks with 28-58% upside potential

Light diyas around your home to brighten up the space and celebrate the spirit of Diwali.

4. Upcycled Decorations

Old jars, bottles, and boxes can be painted or wrapped in decorative paper to create unique décor pieces. String lights inside jars to make simple lamps or use old fabric to create colorful wall hangings.

Also read | When is Dhanteras 2025? Puja muhurat timings in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

5. Festive Flowers and Garlands

Fresh flowers like marigold and jasmine are affordable and instantly brighten any room. You can also make garlands from paper or fabric to decorate doors and windows.

Also read | Delhi-NCR to witness 'patakhe wali' Diwali? Supreme Court allows sale and bursting of firecrackers for five days

With a little creativity, you can transform your home into a festive haven without overspending. These budget-friendly ideas ensure a cheerful and eco-friendly Diwali celebration for the entire family.