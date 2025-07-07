APV Awarded Prime Spot On $99.5M FDA Integrated Services BPA

APV FDA IS BPA Award

Award positions APV to deliver innovative, AI-driven workforce and training solutions across FDA through new agency-wide contracting vehicle

- Nandita Gududuri, President of APVCOLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- APV, a woman-owned small business and longtime federal partner, is proud to announce its award as a prime contractor on the FDA Integrated Services Blanket Purchase Agreement (FDA IS BPA). Valued at $99.5 million over five years, this multiple-award contract enables FDA Centers and Offices access to streamlined support for workforce development, training modernization, and human capital initiatives.The BPA provides rapid access to high-impact services, including AI and machine learning for performance enhancement, immersive learning strategies (AR/VR), LMS support, workforce planning, and strategic organizational consulting. The BPA allows for firm fixed-price, time-and-materials, and labor-hour task orders and runs from June 20, 2025, to June 19, 2030.APV brings a strong track record of supporting FDA since 2017, combining deep agency knowledge with proven performance. Powered by its Emerging Technology Lab, APV delivers cutting-edge solutions including AI-driven workforce automation and resource optimization, learning tools, adaptive microlearning platforms, and immersive training experiences. Notably, its AR Incident Commander / AI Mentor Game-developed with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center to enhance emergency response readiness-earned both the 2025 FORUM Innovation Award and the ACT-IAC Innovation Champion Award. A similar APV AI/AR training tool can help transform the future of inspections and investigations at FDA by delivering immersive, scenario-based simulations that reflect real-world regulatory challenges-enhancing inspector accuracy, accelerating readiness, and supporting continuous learning through adaptive, data-driven experiences."We're humbled to have the opportunity to partner with FDA leadership, Centers, and Offices to leverage our deep knowledge of FDA systems, tools, people, and processes to support the FDA's forward-thinking approach to workforce innovation,” said Nandita Gududuri, President and Co-Founder of APV.“This award reflects our commitment to delivering advanced, human-centered solutions that drive measurable impact for federal agencies and the communities they serve.”APV is honored to continue advancing FDA's mission by delivering smart, scalable solutions that enhance learning, improve performance, and empower the federal workforce.About APVAPV is a results-driven federal IT partner specializing in AI/ML, Salesforce, data architecture, cloud solutions, and Agile DevSecOps. Since 2007, the company has delivered more than 70 prime contracts, earning top performance ratings and a strong reputation for technical excellence and mission-focused delivery.Media Contact:Carrie Cassinelli, Marketing and Communications Specialist... | (410) 991-4670

