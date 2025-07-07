'Toxic Romance': Youth Stabs Girl To Death In Telangana, Turns Knife On Himself
The incident occurred in Bandlaguda Balajinagar near Patancheru.
The youth, identified as Praveen, allegedly attacked the girl with a knife during an argument at the latter's house.
The victim, a degree student, died on the spot. The assailant also tried to end his life with the same knife. He was admitted to a hospital at Beeramguda, where his condition is stated to be critical.
Praveen and Ramya reportedly had an affair in the past. The accused came to her house on Monday to discuss an issue. During an argument, the youth took out a knife he had brought with him and attacked her.
On hearing the girl's cries, neighbours rushed to the spot. The accused also inflicted injuries on himself. He was shifted to a hospital.
The body of Ramya was found lying on a cot in a pool of blood. Her family members were shocked and were seen grieving over her killing.
A case was registered at Ramachandrapuram Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.
The victim's body was shifted to the government hospital at Patancheru for autopsy. A police officer said they have launched an investigation.
Meanwhile, in another tragic incident in the same district, a nine-year-old girl died after a cloth entangled around her neck. The incident occurred in Chitkul of Patancheru mandal.
According to police, the girl was playing by putting a cloth on a ceiling fan at her home when there was no electricity. When the electricity supply resumed, the cloth entangled around the girl's neck, resulting in her death due to choking.
There was apparently no one in the room when the girl was playing. The incident shocked the entire village.
Police shifted the body to the government hospital at Patancheru for autopsy and took up an investigation.
