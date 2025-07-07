Ambiq Micro, Inc. Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq Micro, Inc. (“Ambiq”), a technology leader in ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions for edge AI, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed. The number of shares of common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Ambiq intends to apply to have its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“AMBQ.”

BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank will act as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Needham & Company and Stifel will act as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

About Ambiq

Ambiq's mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. Ambiq enables its customers to deliver AI compute at the edge where power consumption challenges are the most profound. Ambiq's technology innovations, built on the patented and proprietary subthreshold power optimized technology (SPOT®), fundamentally deliver a multi-fold improvement in power consumption over traditional semiconductor designs. Ambiq has powered over 270 million devices to date.

