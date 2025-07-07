Algebrik AI And Kinective Partner To Streamline Lending From Application To Signature

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This partnership brings together Algebrik AI's intelligent loan origination system with Kinective's GatewayTM platform to offer credit unions and community lenders seamless, real-time connectivity between their LOS, core systems, and e-signature workflows.

Algebrik AI and Kinective partner to unify loan origination, and e-signatures

A Unified Experience for Loan Officers and Borrowers

This partnership positions Algebrik AI as the single command center for lenders-intelligently coordinating loan origination, decisioning, and e-signatures in one seamless flow. With Kinective's GatewayTM embedded into Algebrik's platform:



Everything Happens in One Place – Loan officers can initiate, track, and complete document signing within the Algebrik interface-no toggling between systems or manual syncs.



Blended E-Signatures, Built In – With Kinective Sign, borrowers can complete signatures remotely via email or embedded interfaces, or in-person using supported tablets and signature pads. The same workflow can flexibly accommodate both channels-ideal for use cases like joint applications, branch-assisted onboarding, or co-signer journeys.



Compliance-Ready by Design – Every signed document and system update is captured, logged, and audit-ready within Algebrik's compliance-first architecture.

Faster Closings, Happier Borrowers – By automating every touchpoint-from application to final signature-Algebrik reduces operational bottlenecks and delivers a smooth, guided borrowing journey.

A Shared Vision for Frictionless Lending

"Our partnership with Kinective eliminates one of the biggest sources of operational drag-manual workflows and broken integrations," said Pankaj Jain, Founder and CEO of Algebrik AI . "Together, we're empowering credit unions to deliver faster, simpler, and smarter lending experiences by embedding e-signatures directly into the heart of loan origination."

This partnership is especially impactful for credit unions and community lenders looking to modernize without overhauling their tech stack. The combination of Algebrik AI's intuitive lending platform and Kinective's robust integration framework ensures institutions can adopt digital workflows while maintaining control and compliance.

"Through this collaboration, we're enabling more institutions to unlock next-gen lending workflows by eliminating the traditional complexity of integrating with core systems," said Stephen Baker, CEO at Kinective . "Algebrik AI's commitment to innovation and user experience aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify connectivity and empower financial institutions."

About Algebrik AI

Algebrik AI, headquartered in New York City, is the world's first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era Loan Origination System (LOS), designed for the next generation of members. In an industry that hasn't seen significant innovation in lending technology in over 25 years, it was high time that someone stepped in to help credit unions of all sizes regain their former glory. Algebrik AI's mission is to empower credit unions to attract, engage, grow, and retain next-gen members while staying competitive in today's digital era. By transforming loan originations end-to-end, Algebrik AI takes on the heavy lifting, allowing credit unions to focus on helping the members & communities they serve. For more information, visit

About Kinective

Kinective is the leading provider of digital connectivity, document workflow, and core system integration for banks and credit unions. Through its flagship product, GatewayTM, Kinective unlocks access to a vast ecosystem of core banking systems-empowering fintechs and financial institutions to rapidly deploy solutions, reduce complexity, and accelerate innovation. Kinective currently serves over 3,000 financial institutions. Learn more at .

