Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japan Presses Forward with Tokara Islands Evacuation

Japan Presses Forward with Tokara Islands Evacuation


2025-07-07 07:35:18
(MENAFN) On Monday, Japan pressed forward with the evacuation of residents living across the southwestern Tokara Island chain as a series of persistent earthquakes continued to rattle the area. Meteorological officials have issued alerts predicting even stronger seismic events ahead.

The ongoing withdrawal of local inhabitants follows a wave of earthquakes that has battered the islands since late June, according to a report by media.

The Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed that early Monday morning, a magnitude 5.1 quake struck Akusekijima islet, part of the escalating seismic unrest that began in late June.

Since June 21, the region has experienced over 1,500 tremors, signaling an intense period of geological activity.

Despite the frequent shaking, authorities have not issued any tsunami warnings for the area.

Historical data shows this region also endured significant seismic activity during 2021 and 2023.

MENAFN07072025000045017169ID1109768362

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search