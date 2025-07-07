403
Japan Presses Forward with Tokara Islands Evacuation
(MENAFN) On Monday, Japan pressed forward with the evacuation of residents living across the southwestern Tokara Island chain as a series of persistent earthquakes continued to rattle the area. Meteorological officials have issued alerts predicting even stronger seismic events ahead.
The ongoing withdrawal of local inhabitants follows a wave of earthquakes that has battered the islands since late June, according to a report by media.
The Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed that early Monday morning, a magnitude 5.1 quake struck Akusekijima islet, part of the escalating seismic unrest that began in late June.
Since June 21, the region has experienced over 1,500 tremors, signaling an intense period of geological activity.
Despite the frequent shaking, authorities have not issued any tsunami warnings for the area.
Historical data shows this region also endured significant seismic activity during 2021 and 2023.
