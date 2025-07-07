Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Panchayat Season 5 Confirmed? Here's What We Know

2025-07-07 07:17:11
After the huge success of Panchayat Season 4, Amazon Prime Video has announced Season 5! Fans might have to wait about a year, though. It's expected to release in 2026

Following the massive success of 'Panchayat Season 4,' Amazon Prime Video has announced the next season OTT platform has also hinted at a possible release date. Fans might have to wait about a year simple characters of Phulera village have captivated viewers. The actors bring to life small moments and the innocence of the villagers, far from the complexities of city life is why all seasons have been superhits. The fourth installment also received an excellent response Video has now announced the fifth season, sending waves of joy across the internet. The only tough question is how fans will endure the wait, Pradhan Ji, Pradhan Pati, and Vikas's team have entertained viewers so far, and they'll all be back in the new season.

