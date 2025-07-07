US-Bangla Named Best Domestic Carrier At Sharetripmonitor Awards 2024

The accolade reinforces US-Bangla's position as the leading carrier in Bangladesh's rapidly growing aviation market, based on votes from thousands of frequent flyers across the country.

The Silver and Bronze awards in the domestic category were won by NOVOAIR and Biman Bangladesh Airlines respectively-recognizing their continued commitment to serving domestic travelers with reliability and care.

Gold winner US-Bangla

Established in 2014, US-Bangla Airlines has grown into the largest private airline in Bangladesh in terms of fleet size and flight frequency.

Operating a fleet that includes ATR 72-600s and Boeing 737-800s, the airline has built a strong domestic network, connecting Dhaka with all major cities including Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Jashore, Saidpur, Sylhet, Rajshahi, and Barishal.

With a reputation for on-time performance, affordable fares, and passenger-friendly services, US-Bangla has consistently earned the trust of both leisure and business travelers.

It also operates on 10+ international routes, but its domestic dominance secured its place as the top choice among Bangladeshi flyers for 2024.

Silver winner NOVOAIR

Launched in 2013, NOVOAIR has carved out a loyal customer base with its emphasis on punctuality, safety, and hospitality.

Operating primarily ATR 72-500 turboprops, the airline is particularly favored for business travel on routes such as Dhaka–Chattogram and Dhaka–Saidpur.





NOVOAIR representative receiving the Silver accolade in Domestic Airline of the Year category-Photo: Monitor

Its frequent flyer program, NOVOAIR Smiles, and consistent service standards contributed to its Silver win this year.

Bronze winner Biman

As the national flag carrier, Biman remains an important player in the domestic market.

With its Dash 8-Q400 turboprops, Biman serves most domestic routes while also maintaining an expansive international network.





Biman Bangladesh Airlines official receiving Bronze award in the category-Photo: Monitor

The airline has been undergoing modernization efforts in recent years and continues to play a vital role in connecting the country's regional hubs.

Its Bronze win acknowledges its enduring presence and improvements in domestic connectivity.

Awards ceremony

The ShareTrip–Monitor Airline of the Year Awards 2024, organized by The Bangladesh Monitor in partnership with leading travel-tech company ShareTrip, celebrated excellence in aviation across 23 categories.

The results were based on an extensive online passenger survey, validated by a distinguished jury panel.

The event, now in its 11th edition since launching in 2007, brought together airline executives, tourism professionals, government officials, and aviation stakeholders at a glittering gala.

The awards ceremony was attended by Md Fahimul Islam, Secretary of the Ministry of Railways, as the Chief Guest. Other notable figures included: Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor of The Bangladesh Monitor; Sadia Haque, Co-founder and CEO, ShareTrip; Prof Dr M Sadiqul Islam, Jury Chair; Mohammad Saiful Hoque, CEO of Sabre Bangladesh; and Asif Ahmed, General Manager of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.

As Bangladesh's domestic aviation sector expands rapidly with rising middle-class travel demand, the Domestic Airline of the Year category has grown in importance.

The recognition of US-Bangla Airlines, NOVOAIR, and Biman highlights the growing quality, competition, and innovation in the sector-signaling promising prospects for regional air connectivity.

The ShareTrip–Monitor Awards continue to serve as a benchmark of excellence in aviation, recognizing those who raise the bar in service, safety, and passenger experience across both domestic and international skies.

