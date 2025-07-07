Israel Launches Airstrikes On Eastern, Southern Lebanon

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM/BEIRUT, Jul 7 (NNN-MA'AN/NNA) – Israel renewed its attack on eastern and southern Lebanon last night, striking what the Zionist Israeli military described as Hezbollah sites.

In a statement, the military said,“several” military sites belonging to Hezbollah were struck, including strategic weapons production and storage sites, and a rocket launching site in the area of Bekaa and southern Lebanon.

“The presence of weapons and Hezbollah activities in the area constitutes blatant violations of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the military said, vowing to“continue to operate to remove any threat to the Israeli regime.”

Meanwhile, a Lebanese military source and eyewitnesses from the southern areas said that, Israeli warplanes carried out 20 airstrikes on wide areas in eastern and southern Lebanon, targeting“Hezbollah positions that had previously been subjected to similar attacks.”

Despite a ceasefire agreement reached in Nov, last year, that ended 14 months of cross-border fighting, the Israeli regime has continued to carry out intermittent strikes on Lebanese territory.– NNN-MA'AN/NNA