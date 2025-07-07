Baku, Tashkent Announced Their Joint Bid To Host FIFA U-20 World Cup

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have jointly submitted their bid to host the 2027 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Azernews reports.

The evaluation process for the bids to host the U-20 World Cup in 2027 has begun. Considering the active reforms in the football sector, the development of infrastructure, and the growing international prestige of Turkic-speaking countries, the football federations of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have combined their efforts and officially submitted a joint bid to host the tournament. They have expressed their full readiness to organize this prestigious competition at a high level.

It has been stated that Azerbaijan is fully prepared to co-host such a prestigious event alongside Uzbekistan. Several stadiums in our country meet international standards.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has gained significant experience in hosting major tournaments, including some matches of UEFA Euro 2020, the UEFA Europa League final, the European Championship for 17-year-olds, and the World Championship for girls under 17. FIFA and UEFA officials have highly appreciated the major tournaments held in Baku.

Azerbaijan, as always, is ready to win the hearts of fans from various countries with its hospitality, professional approach, passion for football, and, of course, the sincere love of football fans.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup is a global football tournament held every two years, featuring men's national teams composed of players under the age of 20 who are members of FIFA.

Since its first edition in 1977, hosted by Tunisia and originally called the FIFA World Youth Championship, the tournament has been held biennially until 2005. In 2007, it was renamed to its current title.

A total of 24 national teams participate in the final stage. Out of these, 23 teams-including the reigning champions-must qualify through youth competitions organized by the six FIFA confederations, while the host nation gains automatic entry.

FIFA describes the men's Under-20 World Cup as "the tournament of tomorrow's superstars." Past winners of the official player of the tournament award include Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, and Paul Pogba. Erling Haaland was the top scorer in the 2019 edition. The current champions are Uruguay, who secured their first title in the 2023 tournament held in Argentina.