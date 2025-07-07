403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Rejects Hamas Proposed Ceasefire Revisions but Proceeds with Talks
(MENAFN) Israel has dismissed proposed revisions from Hamas to a ceasefire framework for Gaza but will proceed with indirect negotiations in Doha, according to a Saturday statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, as reported by Israeli media.
A delegation of Israeli negotiators is scheduled to head to Qatar on Sunday for renewed discussions with the Palestinian militant group.
Last week, US President Donald Trump unveiled what he called a “final proposal” for a 60-day truce in Gaza, urging swift approval from both parties. On Friday, Hamas responded “in a positive spirit,” affirming it is “fully prepared” to launch another round of negotiations to implement the deal. However, the group submitted several proposed alterations.
According to a source involved in the mediation, Hamas is seeking ongoing discussions during the ceasefire aimed at securing a permanent truce. It also demands the full reinstatement of United Nations aid, rather than reliance on the US- and Israel-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, and insists on an Israeli military withdrawal to positions held before March.
“The changes that Hamas is seeking to make to the Qatari proposal were delivered to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel,” Netanyahu’s office stated. The announcement did not clarify which of Hamas' demands were turned down. Despite this, the prime minister has ordered his team to continue participating in negotiations in Qatar.
Netanyahu is also slated to visit Washington on Monday for talks with Trump covering Gaza, Iran, and broader regional issues.
On Friday, Trump expressed confidence about the prospects for a deal, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that he is “optimistic” an agreement can be achieved. The current ceasefire draft includes a role for Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, who is expected to travel to the region to finalize terms.
Israel has consistently rejected any agreement that allows Hamas to maintain control over Gaza. A previous three-stage deal, agreed upon in January, was intended to end in a lasting ceasefire and a complete Israeli withdrawal. That plan collapsed in March after Israel refused to begin talks to end the conflict.
Netanyahu reaffirmed his key demands last week: Hamas must surrender, disarm, and vacate Gaza—conditions the group continues to reject.
The war erupted following Hamas' October 2023 attack on southern Israel, which left approximately 1,200 people dead—most of them civilians—and saw 250 individuals taken hostage. Of those captives, 50 remain in Gaza, and fewer than half are believed to be alive. In retaliation, Israel’s military campaign has resulted in over 57,000 deaths in Gaza—mostly civilians—over the last 21 months, according to figures from the Hamas-run Health Ministry.
On Saturday, relatives of the hostages staged nationwide protests, pressing the government to secure a ceasefire deal. Videos posted on social media show demonstrators rallying in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, and Be’er Sheva, demanding both an end to the war and the safe return of the hostages.
A delegation of Israeli negotiators is scheduled to head to Qatar on Sunday for renewed discussions with the Palestinian militant group.
Last week, US President Donald Trump unveiled what he called a “final proposal” for a 60-day truce in Gaza, urging swift approval from both parties. On Friday, Hamas responded “in a positive spirit,” affirming it is “fully prepared” to launch another round of negotiations to implement the deal. However, the group submitted several proposed alterations.
According to a source involved in the mediation, Hamas is seeking ongoing discussions during the ceasefire aimed at securing a permanent truce. It also demands the full reinstatement of United Nations aid, rather than reliance on the US- and Israel-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, and insists on an Israeli military withdrawal to positions held before March.
“The changes that Hamas is seeking to make to the Qatari proposal were delivered to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel,” Netanyahu’s office stated. The announcement did not clarify which of Hamas' demands were turned down. Despite this, the prime minister has ordered his team to continue participating in negotiations in Qatar.
Netanyahu is also slated to visit Washington on Monday for talks with Trump covering Gaza, Iran, and broader regional issues.
On Friday, Trump expressed confidence about the prospects for a deal, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that he is “optimistic” an agreement can be achieved. The current ceasefire draft includes a role for Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, who is expected to travel to the region to finalize terms.
Israel has consistently rejected any agreement that allows Hamas to maintain control over Gaza. A previous three-stage deal, agreed upon in January, was intended to end in a lasting ceasefire and a complete Israeli withdrawal. That plan collapsed in March after Israel refused to begin talks to end the conflict.
Netanyahu reaffirmed his key demands last week: Hamas must surrender, disarm, and vacate Gaza—conditions the group continues to reject.
The war erupted following Hamas' October 2023 attack on southern Israel, which left approximately 1,200 people dead—most of them civilians—and saw 250 individuals taken hostage. Of those captives, 50 remain in Gaza, and fewer than half are believed to be alive. In retaliation, Israel’s military campaign has resulted in over 57,000 deaths in Gaza—mostly civilians—over the last 21 months, according to figures from the Hamas-run Health Ministry.
On Saturday, relatives of the hostages staged nationwide protests, pressing the government to secure a ceasefire deal. Videos posted on social media show demonstrators rallying in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, and Be’er Sheva, demanding both an end to the war and the safe return of the hostages.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment