Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two elderly women get killed by elephant in Zambia

Two elderly women get killed by elephant in Zambia


2025-07-07 04:12:13
(MENAFN) Two tourists lost their lives after an elephant attack in South Luangwa National Park in eastern Zambia, according to the country’s police.

The victims, 68-year-old Easton Janet Taylor from the UK and 67-year-old Alison Jean Taylor from New Zealand, were part of a guided safari group when a female elephant with a calf charged at them. Despite efforts by safari guides to stop the animal by firing warning shots that wounded the elephant, the attack could not be prevented, and both women died at the scene.

The incident occurred as the tourists were walking between camps in the park. Alison Jean Taylor, who had a leg problem, was caught first, followed by Easton Janet Taylor, the police statement said.

This tragedy follows other fatal elephant encounters involving foreign tourists in Zambia. Earlier in 2024, an 80-year-old American woman died after a bull elephant overturned her safari vehicle in Kafue National Park. Another American tourist was trampled near Livingstone in June.

Zambia is renowned for its rich wildlife, including the famous ‘Big Five’: lions, leopards, elephants, buffaloes, and rhinoceroses. The country dedicates roughly 30% of its land to conservation, with 20 national parks and 36 Game Management Areas.

MENAFN07072025000045017281ID1109767354

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search