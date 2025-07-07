403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Two elderly women get killed by elephant in Zambia
(MENAFN) Two tourists lost their lives after an elephant attack in South Luangwa National Park in eastern Zambia, according to the country’s police.
The victims, 68-year-old Easton Janet Taylor from the UK and 67-year-old Alison Jean Taylor from New Zealand, were part of a guided safari group when a female elephant with a calf charged at them. Despite efforts by safari guides to stop the animal by firing warning shots that wounded the elephant, the attack could not be prevented, and both women died at the scene.
The incident occurred as the tourists were walking between camps in the park. Alison Jean Taylor, who had a leg problem, was caught first, followed by Easton Janet Taylor, the police statement said.
This tragedy follows other fatal elephant encounters involving foreign tourists in Zambia. Earlier in 2024, an 80-year-old American woman died after a bull elephant overturned her safari vehicle in Kafue National Park. Another American tourist was trampled near Livingstone in June.
Zambia is renowned for its rich wildlife, including the famous ‘Big Five’: lions, leopards, elephants, buffaloes, and rhinoceroses. The country dedicates roughly 30% of its land to conservation, with 20 national parks and 36 Game Management Areas.
The victims, 68-year-old Easton Janet Taylor from the UK and 67-year-old Alison Jean Taylor from New Zealand, were part of a guided safari group when a female elephant with a calf charged at them. Despite efforts by safari guides to stop the animal by firing warning shots that wounded the elephant, the attack could not be prevented, and both women died at the scene.
The incident occurred as the tourists were walking between camps in the park. Alison Jean Taylor, who had a leg problem, was caught first, followed by Easton Janet Taylor, the police statement said.
This tragedy follows other fatal elephant encounters involving foreign tourists in Zambia. Earlier in 2024, an 80-year-old American woman died after a bull elephant overturned her safari vehicle in Kafue National Park. Another American tourist was trampled near Livingstone in June.
Zambia is renowned for its rich wildlife, including the famous ‘Big Five’: lions, leopards, elephants, buffaloes, and rhinoceroses. The country dedicates roughly 30% of its land to conservation, with 20 national parks and 36 Game Management Areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment